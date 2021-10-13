Fall Papilion event set for Thursday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Nanticoke Historical Society will hold a Celebrate Nanticoke History Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the society offices in the Samantha Mill House, 495 East Main Street. To add to the celebration, present and past residents are asked to bring to our offices any Nanticoke memorabilia stored in their homes such as photos, letters, school records, etc. to be scanned and returned to the owner that day. Items that are handed down through generations, no matter how unimportant they may seem add to the rich history of the city and its residents. For example, photos may have former businesses and homes that no longer exist. Records, documents and letters, etc. reflect lifestyles and times of our ancestors. Ask about our membership. Follow us on Facebook and our Website www.nanticokehistoryonline.org.

NANTICOKE, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO