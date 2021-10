Boys Cross Country Results for Monday, October 4th. Audubon was in action Monday as they traveled to the Woodbine invitational and had one runner in the top 20. Jackson Deist was the leader of his team, finishing with a time of 21:03.93, good for 17th place overall. Eli Deist finished the course with a final time of 23:22.55, completing the course in 32nd place. Mason Steckler finished his day with a final time of 26:47.98 and Derek Bald finished with a time of 29:12.75. The Wheelers did not have enough runners for a team score.

AUDUBON, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO