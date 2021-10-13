CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new, better way to rent a suit or tuxedo.

weddingchicks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay with the details ... enamel pins, an amazing display of balloons, sprinkle donuts and the sweetest escort cards we ever did see! This backyard wedding at the Groom's parents estate is filled with super personal details and we are honored to be able to share this special day with you.

www.weddingchicks.com

Hello Magazine

Kathy Hilton is a bohemian beauty in the most eye-catching outfit

Turning up the glam for her latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kathy Hilton had fans swooning as she stepped out in a bright bohemian outfit. Looking effortlessly cool as she teamed a classic black cami with a long printed kimono and vibrant green pants from Alice + Olivia, the reality star accessorised her ensemble with a number of eclectic gold necklaces.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Is a Chic Tourist in Black Monochromatic Look and Chunky Combat Boots

Sofia Vergara is keeping up with Irish tradition and fun nights in a sleek monochromatic ensemble. Lately, the Colombian actress has been posting her vacation looks on Instagram along with her favorite footwear at the moment: combat boots. For the latest selfie pose, Vergara donned a black long-sleeve midi dress featuring a turtleneck neckline, black tights and a pair of lace-up combat lug sole boots. Unlike her usual high-heel style, this time Vergara opted for comfort over elegance. However, the actress knows how to mix edgy pieces with feminine clothes while always keeping a feminine aesthetic. Her boots of choice featured a...
weddingchicks.com

With Pashion Footwear, Brides Can Say Buh-bye to the Backup Shoes

There are sooo many things that you (and your partner, of course) have to figure out before your wedding day, but deciding what to wear on your feet? Consider that one of the most mind-rattling challenges. A great pair of heels that you’ve been stalking on social and ‘adding to cart’ 12,000 times without actually going through with the purchase is definitely where we direct our attention first, but then the idea of comfort comes into play and even those headlined as “the comfiest'' don't really pan out. So, backup shoes become a necessity, and you end up having two pairs of shoes—neither of which you’re really all that 100 percent behind. Oh, it’s a tale as old as time, but on your wedding day, that narrative has to be different. You deserve shoes with style, sensibility, and a streamlined silhouette and Pashion Footwear has ‘em in the brand’s signature convertible heels.
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Goth Streak in a Mesh Dress & Fall’s Favorite Boots

Kourtney Kardashian continued her edgy streak as she grabbed dinner with Travis Barker and Kendall Jenner this week. Stopping by Zero Bond in New York on Thursday night, the Poosh founder opted for her new go-to outfit combination: all-black monochrome. The look came courtesy of Rick Owens and Gucci, layering a cutout mesh shrug over a coordinating little black bralette and skirt with a fuzzy bag to match. On her feet, Kourtney tapped one of this year’s biggest up-and-coming brands, Gia Borghini. A collaboration with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the square-toe boots featured sleek black leather uppers and a rubber tap heel measuring...
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
Grazia

A New Boot Style Is In Town, And It Suits Absolutely Everyone

Boot weather is upon us and the annual decision of which pair to go for just doesn't get any easier. For the last couple of years, the stomper ankle boot stepped on the toes of every other style going (thanks to Bottega Veneta). Now, a new boot has been given the instant seal of approval from fashion editors and influencers alike. Meet the flat knee-high boot, AKA, your new best friend.
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
weddingchicks.com

6 Things to Write on the Bottom of Your S.O.’s Shoes

There’s a lot to take care of at the end of the wedding planning process, and when it’s a week or merely days before you say ‘I Do,’ it’s freakishly normal to go full on autopilot, almost kinda sorta forgetting what you’re doing it all for. A wedding. You’ve been planning a wedding to the love of your life for X amount of months, and now it’s game time. But you can’t lose sight of what it’s all been about: your love, your relationship, a future full of health, wealth (hardly the most important, of course), and happiness. So, making sure your S.O. knows you’re as ‘all in’ as you were on your ‘YES’ day is so important. Whether you do it with an old-fashioned love letter, call them on the phone to pour your heart out, engrave something extra special on the inside of their wedding band, or keep it saved for your vows, you’ll undoubtedly find a way that works for you to let you partner know how much you love them.
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
weddingchicks.com

Find Your Perfect Engagement Ring

With an aisle that makes it look like this couple is walking on water, this poolside elopement is nothing short of magical! Plus, we love that this entire setup was just for them...that's right, not one guest in sight, just the bride and groom. When you're eloping, truly eloping, it can be tempting to skimp on the festivities because you'll be the only ones there to see it but isn't that the point. Sure, if you have guests, you want them to have a good time, but at the end of the day, your wedding is for you.
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Takes Spring Blues into Fall in Tweed Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps

Nicky Hilton just proved that spring colors can easily transition to fall while out to dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. While dining at Craig’s with her mom, Kathy, the French Sole designer wore a light blue and white tweed dress. The strapless style featured white buttons down its front, as well as a frayed hem, neckline and pocket accents. Hilton kept her accessories classic and delicate, pairing the piece with diamond stud earrings, a tennis bracelet and matching blue Chanel bag with gold hardware. When it came to shoes, Hilton grounded her look in a pair of blue velvet pumps. The style...
Footwear News

Emma Watson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Wearing Upcycled Wedding Gowns

Emma Watson made her first red carpet appearance in two years over the weekend. On Sunday, the actress attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards held in London. At the event, which celebrated the environmental program founded by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to help inspire solutions for climate change and sustainability, Watson fittingly presented the Fix Our Climate award. The “Harry Potter” star has been an ardent advocate for sustainable fashion. Just last year, it was announced that French luxury group Kering had tapped Watson to be on its board of directors, while also appointing her chair of the sustainability committee. It’s...
fashionisers.com

You Need to Know These 7 Trendy Ways to Style Suits for Fall

Styling suits can be a bit difficult, as they are associated with formal and simple attire. But is that going to stop you from wearing a suit in various ways? Of course not! So, these tips will transform your formal suits into party wear, casual wear, and the furious looks you want to wear. You need to know these 7 trendy ways to style suits for Fall!
