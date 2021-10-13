The new, better way to rent a suit or tuxedo.

There’s a lot to take care of at the end of the wedding planning process, and when it’s a week or merely days before you say ‘I Do,’ it’s freakishly normal to go full on autopilot, almost kinda sorta forgetting what you’re doing it all for. A wedding. You’ve been planning a wedding to the love of your life for X amount of months, and now it’s game time. But you can’t lose sight of what it’s all been about: your love, your relationship, a future full of health, wealth (hardly the most important, of course), and happiness. So, making sure your S.O. knows you’re as ‘all in’ as you were on your ‘YES’ day is so important. Whether you do it with an old-fashioned love letter, call them on the phone to pour your heart out, engrave something extra special on the inside of their wedding band, or keep it saved for your vows, you’ll undoubtedly find a way that works for you to let you partner know how much you love them.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO