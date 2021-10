When a guitarist and a drummer are assigned dorm rooms across the hall from each other at the University of Colorado (CU), it could be considered serendipity, and in 2013, that’s exactly what happened with Scottie Bollin and Adam Haimbaugh. The duo then met fellow freshman Jack Kotarba and the three entered a casual “jamship.” From playing college parties in 2013 to the formation of Morsel in 2017, the official five-piece jam-grass band are now celebrating their self-titled debut album, released on September 24. Produced by banjoist Chris Pandolfi and released on The Infamous Stringdusters’ record label Americana Vibes, Morsel is in some great company to help lead them straight to success.

