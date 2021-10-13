The Eagles can upset the Bucs if they do these five things

We’re five weeks into the NFL season, and frankly, Philadelphia is being seriously disrespected. Just take a look at any publication’s power rankings. You’re telling me that the Seattle Seahawks, who have the same record as the Eagles mind you, and just lost their generational talent at quarterback for the next few weeks, are currently a better team than the Philadelphia Eagles? You’re telling me that the Denver Broncos who beat up on three weak teams only to get stomped by two slightly more competent teams are better than the Eagles? The Broncos’ defense is supposed to be stout and they let the Steelers rush for 147 yards, almost double their previous season high. You’re telling me that the Carolina Panthers, who just lost to the Eagles at home while only managing one trip to the end zone are ten spots higher than the Eagles? Should they be higher than the Eagles? Yes, but ten spots? That’s too many. The Eagles are undoubtedly a top-20 team, maybe even top-18 team in the league. I say this knowing full well what I’m about to say next.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO