Getting cyber smart
Cyberattacks on individuals, businesses and government entities are a growing problem. Cybercriminals are becoming more brazen and their crimes are increasing in size and scale. This year, hackers infiltrated a Florida water treatment facility, forced the temporary closure of a major pipeline and disrupted operations at a major meat supplier. Bad actors are constantly looking for targets and we must implement defenses to safeguard our nation’s interests.www.areawidenews.com
