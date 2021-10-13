CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Getting cyber smart

By John Boozman, U.S. Senator
 6 days ago

Cyberattacks on individuals, businesses and government entities are a growing problem. Cybercriminals are becoming more brazen and their crimes are increasing in size and scale. This year, hackers infiltrated a Florida water treatment facility, forced the temporary closure of a major pipeline and disrupted operations at a major meat supplier. Bad actors are constantly looking for targets and we must implement defenses to safeguard our nation’s interests.

