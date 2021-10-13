CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Mississippi State's win against Alabama in 2007 remains lone one in Saban era

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdJnU_0cQFNmhJ00
Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom, who played at Alabama, beat the Crimson Tide in back to back seasons, 2007-06. The Bulldogs haven’t beaten Alabama since. AP | File

STARKVILLE – As the ball floated into Anthony Johnson’s hands, 100 yards of open grass waited ahead.

Mississippi State was trailing 9-3 at home against No. 21 Alabama with the visitors moving downfield and a couple yards away from sealing a two-score lead heading into the break.

That was until Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson turned from a fake handoff and saw pressure in his face, lobbed the ball up and found Johnson in the end zone.

Fast forward 100 yards, and Johnson is in the back of the opposite endzone with his team dog-piling on top of him after the longest pick-6 in Mississippi State history — which was matched in 2009 by Johnthan Banks.

Johnson’s play gave Mississippi State momentum after a defensive-minded opening 30 minutes. State had 117 yards of offense in the first half, including just four on its opening two drives.

»Mississippi State's Rogers, Alabama's Young: SEC's top passers set to battle

The momentum, regarded as “the old mo” on the broadcast of the game, carried into the second half for the Bulldogs.

On the third play of the second half, Wilson was intercepted by Derek Pegues to give MSU the ball in Alabama territory.

Five plays and 25 yards later — highlighted by four rushes for 15 yards by running back Anthony Dixon — Dixon punched it in to give MSU a 17-12 lead it wouldn’t look back from after being moments away from trailing 16-3 two possessions before.

Dixon’s 84 rushing yard paved the way for Mississippi State and head coach Sylvester Croom’s second win against the program for which he played and coached.

Croom — a native of Tuscaloosa and the first Black head coach in the SEC — refrained from saying much postgame other than claiming Mississippi State had bragging rights after changing the way people viewed the program.

»Leach: 'If we relax against the University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football'

More important than a win against his former team, MSU clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2000 under Jackie Sherrill. Mississippi State went on to beat UCF 10-3 in the Liberty Bowl that season.

Croom was asked to resign following the 2008 season while Saban’s legacy had just begun.

Saban’s Alabama team has won the last 13 matchups with Mississippi State since the 2007 loss in Starkville. For context, the SEC was celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2007 season and officials were still wearing white pants with long black socks.

The average margin of victory in the 13 wins is 24 points with the closest game 25-20 game at Alabama in 2014 and the largest blowout being Alabama’s 51-3 win in 2016.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Mississippi Football
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Sherrill
Person
Anthony Dixon
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
7K+
Followers
384
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy