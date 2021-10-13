CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas to Accelerate Urban Transformation with First-Ever IoT-Enabled Digital Twin

Cover picture for the articleA leading Digital Twin provider and an IoT exponent are jointly developing a technology solution to transition Las Vegas to zero carbon emissions. A significant area of downtown Las Vegas will leverage advanced 5G networking, plus cutting edge IoT and urban Digital Twin technology to vastly improve mobility, air quality, noise pollution, water management, and emissions from major buildings.

Las Vegas to try its luck on a city-wide digital twin

To help it move to zero carbon emissions, the gambling city of Las Vegas has decided to create a digital twin of itself. The twin will be a digital model of the city’s buildings, transportation systems and infrastructure fed by data transmitted by sensors over a 5G network. The idea is to give planners, building owners and system operators better visibility into their assets’ operations to improve mobility, air quality, noise pollution, water management and emissions.
