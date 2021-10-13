Las Vegas to Accelerate Urban Transformation with First-Ever IoT-Enabled Digital Twin
A leading Digital Twin provider and an IoT exponent are jointly developing a technology solution to transition Las Vegas to zero carbon emissions. A significant area of downtown Las Vegas will leverage advanced 5G networking, plus cutting edge IoT and urban Digital Twin technology to vastly improve mobility, air quality, noise pollution, water management, and emissions from major buildings.iotbusinessnews.com
