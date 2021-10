South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer appreciated his defense’s performance, late in the come from behind, 21-20 win over Vanderbilt. “There were a lot of great plays in that game and a lot of great moments, but I don’t know if any (play) meant more to me than right before the offense took the field for that last drive,” Beamer said, “You see the whole defense come down there – Jabari Ellis, JJ (Enagbare), Aaron (Sterling), all the DBs and they’re all in the huddle encouraging their teammates. … It hadn’t been going well and it didn’t look good. The defense got a stop.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO