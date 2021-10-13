CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Americans are not racists

Sun Chronicle
 6 days ago

Re: “The true history of Columbus,” by Bill Gouveia (column, Oct. 11):. Although I’ve not commented on the Opinion Page for several years because we are so divided, I must respond to Bill Gouvela’s Columbus Day column since it is seldom that I can accept his thoughts without trepidation. The...

HuffingtonPost

Native Americans Demand Fox News Apology, Firings Over Outrageously Racist Comments

A Native American organization is demanding a correction, apology and the firings of Fox News personnel for a series of racist comments. Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who appeared with her husband, former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, said Wednesday on Fox News Primetime that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency ... alcoholism and family breakdowns.”
SOCIETY
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Unhinged Parenting Advice Panned As 'Dangerous’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) urged mothers to raise their sons to be monsters in an off-the-rails speech slammed on social media as “dangerous” and sociopathic. The extremist first-term lawmaker said society wants to “de-masculate young men” because “they don’t want people who are going to stand up” in footage shared online Monday by activist group Right Wing Watch. It’s unclear where the video was filmed, but it’s now going viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans | Opinion

The 4 million inhabitants of five U.S. territories – Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Northern Marianas Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands – do not have the full protection of the Constitution. The post How century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAX

Most Americans haven’t written a letter on paper in at least five years

The days of writing and sending actual letters is largely behind us, with a new CBS News poll bearing this out, finding that most Americans haven’t handwritten a letter on paper in more than five years — or never have. In the survey, 37 percent said it’s been more than five years, and 15 percent said they’ve never done it. Sixteen percent said it’s been between one and five years and 31 percent said they’ve done it in the past year. Similarly, half of Americans haven’t gotten a personal letter in the past five years and 14 percent have never gotten one. Interestingly, even though they grew up with letters, older Americans aren’t holding on to the practice. Among those 65 and older, just half have written a letter in the past five years, about the same proportion as younger Americans. (CBS News)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley survey finds most Muslim Americans face discrimination

A survey released Wednesday by UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute found that most Muslim Americans experience Islamophobia in their lifetimes, especially women. The survey, which was authored by institute Director Elsadig Elsheikh and researcher Basima Sisemore, took into account the responses of 1,123 Muslim residents who work or live in America, according to Sisemore.
BERKELEY, CA
theridgewoodblog.net

Most Americans Think Dr. Fauci Has ‘Lost Credibility’

‘Lost Credibility’, COVID-19 Pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Fauci, negative opinion. Ridgewood NJ, More than 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government’s leading expect on the virus has lost credibility and a plurality of Americans now have a negative opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci. The latest Rasmussen Reports...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
mediaite.com

Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people. The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America...
SOCIETY
Society

