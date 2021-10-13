Most Americans are not racists

The days of writing and sending actual letters is largely behind us, with a new CBS News poll bearing this out, finding that most Americans haven’t handwritten a letter on paper in more than five years — or never have. In the survey, 37 percent said it’s been more than five years, and 15 percent said they’ve never done it. Sixteen percent said it’s been between one and five years and 31 percent said they’ve done it in the past year. Similarly, half of Americans haven’t gotten a personal letter in the past five years and 14 percent have never gotten one. Interestingly, even though they grew up with letters, older Americans aren’t holding on to the practice. Among those 65 and older, just half have written a letter in the past five years, about the same proportion as younger Americans. (CBS News)

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO