CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

What does it mean when cancer spreads to the lymph nodes?

By Anna Smith
Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome forms of cancer can spread to other areas of the body as they grow. Cancer can spread to the lymph nodes via a person’s lymphatic system. The spread of cancer to a new part of the body is called metastasis. Cancer cells can travel to other areas of a person’s body through their lymphatic system.

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 18

Saint Petersburg FL
5d ago

The lymphatic system connects to everything in the body, I didn't read the article.... if cancer goes to the lymph nodes as a much greater chance of spreading in the prognosis is usually not real good.

Reply(1)
9
Donna Eakes
4d ago

My son had colon cancer it went to lymph system chemo gave him 18 months his diagnosis was stage 3 class c may we get cures for all cancers.

Reply
5
Related
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Memory T Cells Which Protect Lymph Nodes From the Spread of Cancer

Investigators have discovered a population of tumor-fighting T cells that remain in the lymph nodes to provide protection against melanoma, according to a study published in Immunity. The investigators said that these cells, referred to as lymph node resident memory T cells, have been demonstrated to counteract the spread of melanoma in mice. They found that when mice that had previously been cured of cancer through immunotherapy had melanoma cells reintroduced, the lymph nodes remained resistant to the cancer.
CANCER
Cancer Health

How Does Lymphoma Cause Cancer in People With HIV?

Did you know that HIV itself can cause cancer? It’s true. But that doesn’t usually happen, despite how quickly the virus can invade cells and replicate itself. Now, a study published in Science may explain why. It is well known that certain viruses, including human papillomavirus and hepatitis B and...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What types of non-small cell lung cancer are there?

Several types of non-small cell lung cancer may occur. Three of the subtypes make up most of the cases of lung cancer. A few additional rare subtypes also exist. While each subtype differs, many of the treatment options are the same. The two main types of lung cancer include small...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Using CBD daily may help shrink cancerous tumors

WATFORD, United Kingdom — A surprising case study of a patient in the United Kingdom may be providing key evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) can be an alternative treatment for lung cancer. Researchers discovered that an older woman saw her cancerous tumor dramatically shrink after taking the marijuana ingredient daily for several years.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Osteosarcomas
Medical News Today

What to know about diffuse large B cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (diffuse LBCL or DLBCL) is a cancer that affects white blood cells called B cell lymphocytes. Ordinarily, these cells help to protect against infection and disease. In DLBCL, abnormalities within the B cell lymphocytes mean the cells no longer develop and function as they should....
CANCER
EatThis

Major Signs of "Deadly" Cancer, Say Studies

Scientists are the first to tell you that cancer is a disease that isn't fully understood. At the same time, they agree that certain symptoms are red flags for cancer and indicate you should see a doctor ASAP to rule it out. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

5 Signs You Might Have A Deadly Form Of Cancer

Everyone is worried about potentially getting cancer, since it is a terrible disease that claims many lives each year. However, not everyone might know the symptoms of cancer. If you or a loved one have one or more of these symptoms, book an appointment with a doctor right away. The earlier cancer is caught, the more likely you are to survive. Read on to discover 5 key signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

The 4 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer You Need to Know, Says Doctor With Disease

When you experience subtle symptoms, it can be hard to register them as something worth telling your doctor about. Although it may feel silly to complain about small discomforts or minor inconveniences, neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, who is currently battling terminal ovarian cancer, urges you to know your body and take account of what it's trying to tell you. Read on to learn the subtle but serious signs of ovarian cancer that she wants you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
WBUR

What to say when someone you love gets cancer

I never saw it coming. Never even thought about it. What do you do when you suddenly belong to a club no one wants to join?. Every July, for decades, I dutifully appeared for my annual mammogram. Joining a roomful of suburban ladies, I absentmindedly scrolled through my phone while waiting for my name to be called. Once summoned, I followed the appointed technician like a lemming to the sea. The drill was always the same. Slip the smock off one shoulder, then the other. Followed by the strange pas de deux now familiar to every woman north of 40.
HEALTH
skepticalraptor.com

The science of red meat and cancer – what does it say?

Over the past few years, there have been numerous stories about whether red meat increases the risk of cancer and other diseases. Well, the science on this is extremely complicated and nuanced, something doesn’t play well with clickbait headlines. People want to know The Truth™ about meat. A few years...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Psoriatic arthritis and genetics: What to know

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory condition that affects the joints and areas where the tendons and ligaments attach to bones. PsA affects all genders equally and typically develops after the age of 30. Studies suggest a genetic link to PsA. PsA occurs when a person’s immune system is overactive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Danger Sign You're Developing Liver Disease, Says Science

The liver is one of the body's most crucial organs, responsible for detoxifying the blood, metabolizing macronutrients, and producing chemicals that enable essential bodily processes. And during this pandemic, many of us are not treating it properly: "Although national figures are not available, admissions for alcoholic liver disease at Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California were up 30% in 2020 compared with 2019, said Dr. Brian Lee, a transplant hepatologist who treats the condition in alcoholics," reports Kaiser Health News. "There's been a tremendous influx," Dr. Haripriya Maddur, a hepatologist at Northwestern Medicine, told the website. Read on to see the #1 danger sign—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early detection, to catch the cancer before it's spread outside the pancreas if at all possible. Here are some of the early signs of pancreatic cancer. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
TODAY.com

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
CANCER
The Guardian

New treatment destroys head and neck cancer tumours in trial

A new cancer treatment can wipe out tumours in terminally ill head and neck cancer patients, scientists have discovered. In a landmark trial, a cocktail of immunotherapy medications harnessed patients’ immune systems to kill their own cancer cells and prompted “a positive trend in survival”, according to researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the Royal Marsden NHS foundation trust.
CANCER
Health

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Has Stomach Cancer—What to Know About Stage 4 Stomach Cancer Causes and Symptoms

"Milkshake" singer Kelis's husband Mike Mora shared a series of Instagram posts this week, revealing that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. "Life is full of the most unexpected situations," he wrote in one post. "I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with three kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this—a life altering disease full of questions and doubt—maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through."
WEIGHT LOSS
survivornet.com

A Father of 4 Was Diagnosed with Incurable Brain Tumors after Thinking He Had COVID-19; Being a Parent while Your Health is Suffering

Matthew Ellis, 32, has been told he is unlikely to live until Christmas this year after a shocking incurable brain tumor diagnosis that came after he thought he had COVID-19. Ellis and his wife have four children, and his cousin is raising money for the family to use to make memories during the time they have left together.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy