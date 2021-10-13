Montana FSA program dates/deadlines listed
From https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Montana. Oct. 12 was the last day of Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) signup. Oct. 12 was the deadline to apply for or modify applications for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 signup. Visit http://farmers.gov/cfap for details on all eligible commodities and additional program resources. Producers have multiple options to apply for CFAP 2, including through an online application portal and by working directly with the FSA office. Customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.www.havredailynews.com
