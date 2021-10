Big Sandy has been improving in volleyball this season, and the Pioneers scored a huge win over North Star last week. In that match, senior Amiya Griffith had a productive all-around match, as she tallied 10 kills, 18 digs, three aces and a block. For the week, Griffith, who also plays basketball for Big Sandy, averaged 10 kills and 14 digs, as the Pioneers look to keep moving up the District 7C standings this fall.