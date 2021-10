Being a massive online multiplayer game, Valorant players often face errors from time to time. Errors can arise due to a lot of factors, like server issues, faulty game updates, version mismatch, and much more. On that note, the Valorant Code 43 error has been plaguing the game for quite some time. Being a critical network error, you cannot log or play the game, creating a frustrating experience. So, if you are one of those new players who is facing this issue and do not know how to fix this annoying error, don't worry! We have you covered with the following fixes.

