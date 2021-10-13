GILMER — Funeral service for Mr. WG “Bill” Beisch, will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 PM. W.G. “Bill” Beisch, 92, of Gilmer, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Earlsboro, OK on June 27, 1929 to the late Willie W. Beisch & Vinesse Mae Garner. He served in the United States Navy for 4 years. After his time in the Navy, he met and married his loving wife Rose Mary Alexander on June 29, 1951. He retired from Robroy Industries after 40 years. He was a former City Councilman, Past Yamboree President, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of First Baptist Church of Gilmer. Grandad, as he was lovingly known, was an avid outdoorsman who spent the last 20 plus years hunting on the Stroman Ranch in Rocksprings, TX. He loved working in his yard, tending to his Azaleas. He was a proud winner of “Yard of the Month” on numerous occasions and for many years he would have a spectacular Christmas display. Grandad took great pride in ALL he did. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rose Mary Beisch and son, Darrell; Brother, Robert Beisch; sister, Betty Sue Hair; and step mother, Octavia Beisch. He is survived by daughters, Robin Jones, Bonnie Lowrey and husband Gerald; Grandchildren, Erik Jones and wife Jennifer, Kyle Jones, Raven Billings and husband Trent, Matthew Varner and Shelbie McFadden, Mark Varner, Jessi Ellsworth and husband Lane, Ashley Lowrey and wife Britta; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; Sister, Mary Ann Mauldin; brothers, John Beisch and Don Beisch. Pallbearers are Donald King, Tracey Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Jonathan Davis, Russell Griffith and Rick Griffith. Honorary pallbearers are the Workers Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church and Melvin Loyd. The family would like to extend their utmost thanks to HeartsWay Hospice.