EDDIE MORROW

LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Eddie Vaughn Morrow, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 15th, 2021 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, October 14th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Eddie was born on May 1, 1948 in Longview, Texas and died on October 9, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.