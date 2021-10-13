CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magee, MS

MHS Homecoming set for Friday, October 22nd

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School will celebrate its Homecoming Friday, October 22, 2021 on Trojan Field at 7:30 p.m. during half-time. Homecoming parade will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 starting at 5:00 p.m. Homecoming festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night with the presentation of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the Queen. The football game begins at 7:00 p.m. vs Wesson.

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Wesson, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Magee, MS
City
Madison, MS
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Williamson
Person
James Madison
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy