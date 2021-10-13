MHS Homecoming set for Friday, October 22nd

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School will celebrate its Homecoming Friday, October 22, 2021 on Trojan Field at 7:30 p.m. during half-time. Homecoming parade will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 starting at 5:00 p.m. Homecoming festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night with the presentation of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the Queen. The football game begins at 7:00 p.m. vs Wesson.