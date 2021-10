On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the fallout from the Dolphins loss vs Tampa Bay. He talks about the slight improvement to the offensive line play this week but what is the one area on the offensive line that needs to still be fixed. Are the Dolphins’ issues on defense, specifically in the secondary with Jones and Howard something the Dolphins should be concerned about moving forward? Mike shares his thoughts on head coach Brian Flores and how the perception of him as an NFL head coach has rapidly changed and what the issue may be for him. Plus, Mike talks about if the Dolphins should be “BUYERS” or “SELLERS” at the NFL Trade Deadline that is fast approaching. And if sellers which players the Dolphins might be able to move and get something in return for. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO