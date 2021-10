Given the current state of auto manufacturing, however, there's more to this story than just the final sales of each SUV. The Bronco Sport, commonly referred to as the baby Bronco, the Bronco Lite, or whatever else, it's just a hair controversial. Styled as a trendy off-road vehicle, it shares its "C2" platform with the more conventional Escape, which many say limits its off-road potential. Ford, of course, offers some strong defense against this claim, but regardless of this, one thing is for sure; it just outsold its platform partner in September after just a year on sale.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO