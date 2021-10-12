LogicSource Recognized by Spend Matters as a 2021 “Provider to Watch”

Logistics company DHL has opened service centers in Philadelphia and New Jersey that will increase capacity and speed shipments to local customers, the company said Tuesday. The new facilities address the need to increase capacity by splitting DHL’s previous Philadelphia facility into two locations that are more geographically centered to clients in the region, the company said. Located in Sharon Hill, Pa., the Philadelphia facility is centrally located near the greater downtown Philadelphia area as well as Philadelphia International Airport. The New Jersey facility, in West Deptford, adds more morning and evening processing capacity and reduces overall travel time in the Greater Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey markets while also serving customers in northern Delaware, the company also said. Both facilities handle U.S. domestic as well as time-definite international shipments to and from the 220 countries and territories DHL serves. They feature upgraded material handling equipment that increase import capacity by 50% and export capacity by 100%, and will allow first deliveries to go out 30 minutes earlier, according to DHL. The locations also provide a total of 140 pickup and delivery (PUD) vehicle positions and employ more than 200 people combined.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO