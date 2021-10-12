CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LogicSource Recognized by Spend Matters as a 2021 “Provider to Watch”

dcvelocity.com
 8 days ago

NORWALK, CONN. (October 12, 2021) – LogicSource, the leader in procurement services and technology, today revealed that the company has been recognized by procurement and supply chain analyst firm Spend Matters in its prestigious 2021 “50 Providers to Watch.”. LogicSource was selected for its retained procurement services and intelligence-enabled OneMarket...

www.dcvelocity.com

dcvelocity.com

Concentric, LLC, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires All Battery Sales and Service

Concentric, LLC, the nation’s largest forklift and critical power organization, has acquired All Battery Sales and Service, a leader in DC power for forklifts as well as automotive and specialty power products. This acquisition extends Concentric’s footprint into the Northwest US including Washington, Oregon and Idaho. “All Battery Sales and...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Apperio Unveils New Dashboard Providing Law Firms with a Client-Centric View of Legal Spend Data

Rather than 'Weaponizing' Data that Fuels Adversarial Relationships, Legal Spend Management Software Supports the Shared Interests Among Inside and Outside Counsel. London, UK - October 19, 2021 - Apperio, a provider of legal spend analytics and matter tracking software, today announced a new spend dashboard that provides law firms with a live view of their work-in-progress (WIP), accruals, and invoice data - similar to the view Apperio already provides their clients. This dashboard now offers law firms a centralized view of legal spend across all their client accounts that are connected to the Apperio platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

TTEC Recognized as a Strong Performer in Customer Analytics Service Providers Analyst Report

Named One of the Providers “That Matter Most” in the Customer Analytics Market. TTEC Holdings, Inc., one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, was named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021. According to the Forrester report, “…TTEC has become a force to be reckoned with in the customer analytics market.”
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Whiplash Launches Partner Program to Deliver Best-In-Class Ecommerce Solutions

LOS ANGELES /October 14, 2021 -- Whiplash, a leading nationwide provider of omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services, today announced the launch of the company’s new partnership program, concurrent with the appointment of Marco De Paulis to the new post of Director of Partnerships. De Paulis will launch and lead the Whiplash Partner Program, created in response to 3PL’s growing commitment to provide customers with best-in-class direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce technology and omnichannel solution.
BUSINESS
#Norwalk#Conn#Logicsource#Spend Matters#Providers To Watch
dcvelocity.com

TI Holding Company Hires Amit Prasad to Lead Data Science Center of Excellence

ATLANTA – Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holdco" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled enterprise logistics and freight brokerage solutions in North America, announced the addition of Amit Prasad as the Chief Data Science Officer. In this role, Amit will lead the company’s growing Data Science Center of Excellence, which will focus on the advancement of predictive and prescriptive supply chain solutions and data-driven insights to customers, carriers, and employees.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Fashion Retailer SportSpar.de Increases Order Fulfillment Productivity with Descartes Ecommerce WMS

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that the German fashion retailer SportSpar.de has increased its ability to ship customer orders by 500% without increasing resources using Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solution (WMS). The move from manual single-order-fulfillment to technology-based highly efficient and optimized multi-order-picking processes dramatically boosted the retailer’s number of shipments per day.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Banyan Technology Enhances API Connectivity Solution

CLEVELAND, OH (October 4, 2021) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, is announcing the launch of two new tools, QuickShip and the Load Import Tool, designed to help manage freight spend for inbound and outbound shipping and expedite data entry within LIVE Connect™, Banyan’s exclusive data connectivity platform.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dcvelocity.com

DHL expands in the Northeast

Logistics company DHL has opened service centers in Philadelphia and New Jersey that will increase capacity and speed shipments to local customers, the company said Tuesday. The new facilities address the need to increase capacity by splitting DHL’s previous Philadelphia facility into two locations that are more geographically centered to clients in the region, the company said. Located in Sharon Hill, Pa., the Philadelphia facility is centrally located near the greater downtown Philadelphia area as well as Philadelphia International Airport. The New Jersey facility, in West Deptford, adds more morning and evening processing capacity and reduces overall travel time in the Greater Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey markets while also serving customers in northern Delaware, the company also said. Both facilities handle U.S. domestic as well as time-definite international shipments to and from the 220 countries and territories DHL serves. They feature upgraded material handling equipment that increase import capacity by 50% and export capacity by 100%, and will allow first deliveries to go out 30 minutes earlier, according to DHL. The locations also provide a total of 140 pickup and delivery (PUD) vehicle positions and employ more than 200 people combined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dcvelocity.com

Blume Global is first to run logistics execution and visibility solutions natively on Google Cloud

Pleasanton, Calif., October 14, 2021 — Blume Global, the leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility solutions, is proud to be the first to deliver logistics execution and supply chain visibility solutions completely native to Google Cloud Platform. Customers that use Blume’s digital operating platform with Blume Maps can access these solutions from a cloud-native platform.
SOFTWARE
oregonbusiness.com

Matters of Trust

Brand Story - Oregon Pacific Bank’s Trust Services helps customers plan for their family’s future. Beth Knorr recalls a couple she assisted in setting up an estate plan. Without warning, the worst happened and their family was stunned. “They were taken from us very unexpectedly,” Knorr recalls. “Their family was...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
dcvelocity.com

Ryder invests in autonomous trucking tech firm

Logistics and transportation provider Ryder System Inc. today said it had invested in an autonomous trucking company called Gatik, and would lend its expertise in fleet servicing and maintenance to help commercialize autonomous delivery for Gatik’s North American customers. The move marks Ryder’s fourth partnership with autonomous trucking developers, following...
INDUSTRY

