Viridi Parente Partners with Garia to Bring Last Mile, Low-Speed Electric Utility Vehicles to the US
BUFFALO, New York – October 12, 2021 – Viridi Parente, Inc., a developer of innovative battery technology that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, is partnering with Garia Utility, the Denmark-based leader in low-speed utility vehicles, to develop last-mile, low-speed electric utility vehicles for the U.S. market. These vehicles will be manufactured in Buffalo, New York, and branded under the Green Machine Equipment name.www.dcvelocity.com
