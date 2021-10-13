CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trimble’s eDriver Logs Certified as Compliant Solution for Canada’s ELD Mandate

 5 days ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 — Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced that its eDriver Logs® electronic logging device (ELD) software has been certified to comply with the technical requirements of the Canadian ELD mandate. The certification applies to the use of eDriver Logs ELD software when paired with Trimble’s PeopleNet Mobile Gateway (PMG) hardware.

simpleflying.com

Canada’s Airlines Seek Passenger Vaccine Mandate Clarification

A new Canadian Government ruling that mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for airline passengers is causing some disquiet among the country’s airline industry. The National Airlines Council of Canada (NAAC) says timelines are tight and queries the lack of consultation. No vax, no-fly says Canada’s Government. While Canada is welcoming its citizens...
WORLD
dcvelocity.com

The Smart Cube announces Supplier Risk Intelligence solution upgrades

LONDON, 12 OCTOBER 2021: — The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, today announced a major upgrade to its Supplier Risk Intelligence offering. The solution, which has experienced a 167% spike in demand over the past year, helps companies identify, monitor and mitigate risks and ensure business continuity as well as meet risk compliance and sustainability goals.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Banyan Technology Enhances API Connectivity Solution

CLEVELAND, OH (October 4, 2021) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, is announcing the launch of two new tools, QuickShip and the Load Import Tool, designed to help manage freight spend for inbound and outbound shipping and expedite data entry within LIVE Connect™, Banyan’s exclusive data connectivity platform.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

GXO seeks to hire 9,000 workers ahead of peak season

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics, Inc. plans to recruit 9,000 employees across North America and 20,000 globally ahead of peak holiday shipping season, the company said today. The hiring move is in conjunction with plans to continue the company’s investment in warehouse automation technology, which is up 40% year-over-year, the company also said. GXO is offering full-time, part-time, and contract employment opportunities across the United States and Canada; key hiring states include California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The simultaneous automation push is designed to boost productivity, enhance safety, and improve the employee experience, according to company leaders, who note that automation has helped reduce employee training time by up to 80%. GXO said it plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of this year and open nine automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe. Both moves come at a time when logistics companies are having a hard time finding workers. U.S. job openings remained near a record high in August, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released this week. There were 10.4 million open jobs in August, down from a revised 11.1 million in July, a record high, according to the report.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Eld#Solution#Software#Electronic Logging Device#Trmb#Canadian#Edriver Logs Eld#Peoplenet Mobile Gateway#Mobility#Trimble Transportation#Edriver Logs
dcvelocity.com

Blume Global is first to run logistics execution and visibility solutions natively on Google Cloud

Pleasanton, Calif., October 14, 2021 — Blume Global, the leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility solutions, is proud to be the first to deliver logistics execution and supply chain visibility solutions completely native to Google Cloud Platform. Customers that use Blume’s digital operating platform with Blume Maps can access these solutions from a cloud-native platform.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Tech startup gets $20 million backing to protect fleets from cyber attacks

A Virginia tech startup has raised $20 million in venture capital for its software protecting planes, trains, and tanks from cyberattacks, saying many vehicles have outdated defenses against a rising wave of digital threats. Shift5 says the new backing will help advance its combination of hardware and cloud-based software that...
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Whiplash Launches Partner Program to Deliver Best-In-Class Ecommerce Solutions

LOS ANGELES /October 14, 2021 -- Whiplash, a leading nationwide provider of omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services, today announced the launch of the company’s new partnership program, concurrent with the appointment of Marco De Paulis to the new post of Director of Partnerships. De Paulis will launch and lead the Whiplash Partner Program, created in response to 3PL’s growing commitment to provide customers with best-in-class direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce technology and omnichannel solution.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

The Shift of Supply Chain to Carbon-Free Rail

Late last year, Sound Transit, the public transit agency serving the Seattle area, became the first major passenger light rail system in the United States to run entirely carbon-free electricity. In Europe, meanwhile, 2021 has been declared the “Year of Rail,” and companies like DB Cargo are leading a push to zero-emission rail by providing logistics customers like Mercedes-Benz with a zero-CO2, renewable energy-powered freight service.
SEATTLE, WA
Technology
everythingrf.com

Fibocom's 5G FWA Module Now Certified for Wireless Networks in the US

Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, has announced that its 5G module FG360-NA has been successfully certified by a US major carrier. The module is now qualified to provide wireless connections on US 5G networks, which accelerates the deployment of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) in the US market.
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Companies shift IT priorities, put greater focus on emerging tech

More companies are shifting their information technology priorities in response to changing consumer spending habits and market uncertainty, according to a recent report from enterprise analytics software provider Teradata. The report surveyed IT decision-makers from companies around the world to determine where they are focusing their IT investments in the year ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

ASCM, Prologis launch warehousing education program

In an effort to address the growing need for warehouse workers nationwide, the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) has launched a warehousing certification program, developed in partnership with logistics real estate giant Prologis. The companies say the effort is designed to help fill the record number of available warehouse jobs now and in the future, and to provide workers with a solid foundation for a career in logistics. The number of warehouse and logistics industry workers nationwide has reached record levels and is expected to grow considerably over the next several years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 1.4 million workers in the U.S. warehousing and storage sector, and the transportation, warehousing, and related fields—which were the second-highest jobs growth sector in the United States during the month of August—are projected to have 600,000 new openings by 2029. “The use of e-commerce skyrocketed at the beginning of the pandemic when we went on lockdown, and then kept rising even when in-person shopping was possible,” according to ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi. “In addition, the industry has had to shift from just-in-time to just-in-case, resulting in more warehouses than ever before. The skills covered in this program are essential for supply chain professionals in the warehouse and out.” The ASCM program targets entry- and mid-level warehousing workers, but is also suitable for professionals already working in sourcing, purchasing, supplier relationship management, or contract management as well as individuals looking to get into the supply chain field, both groups say. There are no prerequisites for the program, which consists of 20 hours of online, self-paced courses and a final exam. “The ongoing labor shortage is creating havoc with the supply chain and in communities across the nation. This program provides jobseekers a solid foundation to begin their logistics career and gives them a competitive advantage in the job market,” Steven Hussain, Prologis’ vice president of workforce programs and community relations, said in a statement. “This is a real-world curriculum designed with input from industry leaders. The program will help logistics companies find the talent they need to continue to grow and meet the evolving demands of the modern economy.”
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Report: In supply chains, ethics matter

Consumers increasingly want the companies they buy from to demonstrate social and environmental responsibility—and they want them to be transparent about their sourcing and supply chain initiatives. That’s according to a study from Canadian technology firm OpenText, which polled 3,000 U.S. consumers about the extent to which environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business practices matter to the U.S. public and influence their purchasing behavior. It turns out, those practices matter quite a bit. The research found that almost half (45%) of U.S. consumers would never buy from a brand again if it was accused of working with unethical suppliers—those that fail to ensure that workers are paid a fair wage, that work environments are clean and safe, and that social and environmental aspects of production are considered, for example. Instead, they would look to find an alternative brand that engages in responsible sourcing. The survey findings also showed that the pandemic has made consumers more mindful of the impact of their purchases: post-pandemic, 82% of consumers said they plan to prioritize buying from companies that make it clear they have ethical sourcing strategies in place; this compares with 72% who said that, pre-pandemic, they prioritized buying from companies with such strategies in place. The survey found there is a strong business case for developing ethical supply chains, as well. Nearly 40% of U.S. consumers surveyed said they judge a brand based on its actions and on the actions of its suppliers. Consumers place such value on buying from ethical brands, the survey found, that more than three quarters (78%) said they are willing to pay more if they can be sure a product has been ethically sourced or produced. What’s more, purchasing ethically sourced or produced items matters to 73% of U.S. consumers, though nearly one in five (17%) admit that it has only started to matter to them in the last year or so. The majority (79%) of U.S. consumers are even willing to compromise convenience, such as accepting a slower delivery, if they can be sure that an item has been ethically sourced or produced. Nearly half (48%) agree they would only opt for this sometimes or for certain items, but almost a third (31%) are always willing to make this compromise. Supply chain visibility is the key to meeting those demands, according to OpenText. “Creating an ethical supply chain requires having visibility into every supplier,” Lou Blatt, the company’s senior vice president and CMO, said in a statement. “The ethically minded consumer is exercising more control over their buying power. Brands can no longer claim they act responsibly if they have no visibility into their operations or those of their suppliers.” Other survey findings include: Nearly 60% of US consumers say government should introduce regulation that holds businesses more accountable for responsible sourcing; 52% said they prioritize buying from brands that embed some aspect of the circular economy in their processes (for example, reducing waste and placing a greater focus on reusing and recycling materials); and 77% said that knowing where a product has originated from or where parts are sourced is important to their buying decision.
ENVIRONMENT
dcvelocity.com

Seeq Expands Machine Learning Support to Democratize Data Science Innovation

New initiative facilitates the integration of machine learning algorithms from open source, third party, and customer data science teams into Seeq applications. SEATTLE, WA, USA – October 14, 2021 – Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, announces the expansion of its efforts to integrate machine learning algorithms into Seeq applications. These improvements will enable organizations to operationalize their data science investments, and their open source and third-party machine learning algorithms, for easy access by front-line employees.
SOFTWARE
MarketRealist

How Much Do John Deere Employees Make? Strike Is Underway

Over 10,000 John Deere employees at 14 plants across the country walked off the job at midnight on Oct. 14. They demand higher wages than the company was offering. How much do John Deere employees make?. Article continues below advertisement. According to the website Salary.com, the median salary for employees...
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS

