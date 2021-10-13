CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Reasons why she is going to vote ‘yes’ for the library bond

By oxford_leader
Oxford Leader
 5 days ago

Please Vote YES on the Library Bond. The importance of a library that can service the community in which it resides has been proven repeatedly through time. Now, more than ever, libraries are a necessary part of a flourishing community. Commonly referred to as a “third place,” libraries offer a location where a community can gather, for free, for many reasons, not just borrowing books. Viewing the library as a third place allows one to see it as a neutral location other than a person’s home or place of work, where they can gather in the community to create relationships in a safe environment. Children, teens, and adults alike can take part in stimulating free programs during which they form relationships with other community members that help to grow involvement in the world around us. Libraries advocate for our rights as American citizens to have privacy in what we choose to read and a place to access free information.

oxfordleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Paid Letter: Vote 'yes' for our students

In the coming weeks, the citizens of Prior Lake and Savage must decide how to vote on a proposed 10-year, 35-million-dollar technology levy, to support the students in our district. The specific things this levy will pay for include improving safety and security resources throughout the district, updating devices for...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
amherstbulletin.com

Betsy Hartmann: ‘Yes’ for the Jones Library

On Nov. 2, Amherst voters will have the opportunity to deliver a resounding “Yes” for the renovation, expansion and greening of the Jones Library. The importance of winning big cannot be overstated. Voting yes is voting for the public good. Voting no is voting against the public good, no matter what the spin the “No” campaign chooses to put on it.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Guest columnist Eric Cochrane: Many reasons to vote ‘Yes’ on Jones expansion

One of the best and most consequential creations within modern society, alongside free vaccines as well as public transportation, is the foundation of the modern library system. Libraries are crucial because they provide free educational resources for everyone, a safe haven for the houseless and other marginalized communities, and are...
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Clubs#3 D Printers#American#The Library Bond#Oxford#Youth Services#The Oxford Library
Oxford Leader

They abdicated their responsibilities, a ‘no’ vote for library

I write to express my dismay that I can no longer count on three public entities to do the job my fellow citizens and I have empowered them to do. We now have to spend $20,000 of taxpayer money to tell our public employees what has been told several times already. This is abuse of the citizens by the bureaucrats. I write, of course, about the unnecessary tax increase being presented to Oxford citizens by the library board.
ELECTIONS
Oxford Leader

Halloween haunts for teens and kids at Oxford Library

The Oxford Public Library has a number of Halloween-themed events for teens and kids this October. First up is the return of the Haunted Lock-In for teens on Friday the 15th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. “We have teens who come back after the library is closed and we...
POLITICS
Independent Record

Many reasons to vote for Melinda Reed

There are many reasons to cast your vote for Melinda Reed in the upcoming election for City Commission, and today I would like to share a few of mine. • I believe that it is important to have a local government that is representative and reflective of our community. Melinda Reed is the only working parent with a school-aged child – and the only female candidate – running. It is important to have this voice on the commission for our Helena families.
HELENA, MT
Islands Sounder

Vote Yes on Charter Amendments | Guest column

Submitted by David Turnoy. The San Juan Democrats have endorsed all six Charter Amendments that will be on your November ballot. Unfortunately, several of the ‘con’ statements to the Propositions present disinformation. Please read your Voters’ Pamphlet. You can also visit the official County Charter Review Commission website (www.sanjuanco.com/1764/Charter-Review-Commission) Here’s...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETV.com

Ralston voters say 'yes' to school bond plan

OMAHA, Neb. — With some late-arriving votes left to count, residents in the Ralston Public School district sided with the school district appeared to approve an $83.75 million bond issue to renovate school buildings. The unofficial final reults released Wednesday evening in the mail-in election:. For: 2,074 (63%) Against: 1,186...
RALSTON, NE
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote yes for hospital district levy | Letter

We must pass SJC Public Hospital District#1, Proposition #1 tax levy. I have worked in elder care in some capacity for the last 28 years, the majority of the time on San Juan Island. We are currently in a crisis with providing care for our elders not only nationally but here in our own community.
HEALTH SERVICES
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Waverly Library board to vote on bookmobile

When the Waverly Public Library Board of Trustees meets on Oct. 12, it will take up the purchase of a vehicle library staff hopes will engage more of the community. Library Director Sarah Meyer-Reyerson gave the Waverly City Council an update Monday night of the upcoming move, which the council did not need to take any action. Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, who presided Monday as mayor pro-tempore due to the absence of Mayor Adam Hoffman, explained the library board acts independently of the city, much like Waverly Health Center and Waverly Utilities.
WAVERLY, IA
The News Guard

Letter: Vote Yes on Measure 21-203

Wow! A full page ad in the News Guard on October 5th appears to indicate to world as we know it coming to an end if Measure 21-203 passes after a vote from residents. I cannot imagine local businesses, restaurants, workers, schools and community development being “devastated” with this measure. We are seeing unprecedented shortages in workers available to fill necessary jobs in the county. Hospitals, schools, restaurants, hotels, and other employers are unable to fill vacancies due to the shortages of available rentals in the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote yes on 2A to support housing

As a local of more than 30 years and a 14-year Vail business owner and active member of the Vail Economic Advisory Council and all things pro-Vail, I urge you to vote “yes” on ballot question 2A. The town of Vail has been a leader across our mountain resort communities...
VAIL, CO
siouxlandproud.com

Voters vote ‘yes’ for $26M Vermillion school bond issue

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in the Vermillion School District decided the fate of a $26 million dollar bond issue Tuesday. The Vermillion School District said the bond issued received 902 “yes” votes and 304 “no” votes. The district will now build a new elementary school and make some improvements...
VERMILLION, SD
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
cambridgeday.com

Vote yes on the three ballot questions

In addition to the election of city councillors and School Committee, the November ballot will have three questions about reforms to the city charter. They are the beginning of work to change the charter and make our Cambridge government more responsive. Question 1 would give the City Council the power...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Blue Springs Examiner

Vote yes for more resources for Independence police

We will be voting Yes on Question 2 supporting the Independence Police. We worked in support of Proposition P over two years ago to secure some additional funding to hire more police officers but since that time the world has changed in many ways, leaving the city unable to hire officers to fill the normal staff let alone additional officers.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RiverBender.com

Homelessness In America

ALTON - Homelessness is a growing issue in the United States. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 580,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. Since the pandemic began, many businesses have had to close their doors, causing one of the largest waves of unemployment and home evictions. According to the Census Bureau, 1.3 million people reported that they were very likely to be leaving their homes in the next two months due to eviction. Those that are facing homelessness Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
FingerLakes1

Does marriage change social security income eligibility or amount?

Social security income is provided to disabled and low-income seniors, and being married can change that. If two spouses both qualify for SSI, there’s what’s called a “maximum couple’s benefit” which is less than if both people got individual checks. If one person is applying for SSI, their spouses income...
AUBURN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy