Pitman, NJ

Steinmeyer: ‘Coco’s Cocina’ is the Perfect Tex-Mex Restaurant

By Kelly Steinmeyer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the heart of Pitman’s downtown sits a modest Tex-Mex restaurant. The sound of Spanish music gets louder the closer I get, and the aromas of fresh tortillas fill the air. As I enter the restaurant it’s like I am transported to a different place, the decor is very Mexican-inspired, from the terracotta-yellow color scheme to the poncho hanging on the wall. The music playing sets the atmosphere of the restaurant without being too loud. One of my favorite things about Coco’s is that you can choose where you want to sit. Allowing me to get a seat with a view of the whole restaurant.

