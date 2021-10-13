Sleepypod Is Offering Discounts in Honor of its 15-Year Anniversary
Sleepypod, a Pasadena, Calif.-based company known for making safety tested pet products, will mark its 15-year anniversary on Oct. 15. In celebration of the milestone, Sleepypod will offer discounts to consumers and retail partners. On Oct. 15, consumers will automatically receive a 30 percent discount at checkout on any purchase from the Sleepypod U.S. and Sleepypod Canada stores. This consumer discount is valid for one day only and while supplies last.www.petproductnews.com
