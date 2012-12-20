ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

CNN

Tulsi Gabbard Fast Facts

Read CNN's Tulsi Gabbard Fast Facts to learn more about the congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
CNN

Five takeaways from Ohio's US Senate debate

The debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's closer-than-expected Senate contest began with a testy exchange on the economy and quickly devolved from there into a contentious -- and at times personal -- clash.
