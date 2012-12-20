Read full article on original website
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump's false claim about Bush documents
First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents.
Tulsi Gabbard Fast Facts
Read CNN's Tulsi Gabbard Fast Facts to learn more about the congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
Tulsi Gabbard, who sought 2020 Democratic nomination, says she’s leaving party
Washington CNN — Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party. For Gabbard, the announcement is the culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies. “I can no longer...
Democrats won't get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country -- candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states.
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A superyacht named the Nord and linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Alabama senator under fire for racially charged comments at Trump rally
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) addressed crime and reparations while speaking at a rally held by former President Trump in Minden, Nevada. CNN’s Jake Tapper and the State of the Union panel discuss senator’s racially charged comments.
Retired colonel explains why attack on bridge is a big deal
Retired Col. Cedric Leighton joins CNN’s Pamela Brown to break down the significance of the Crimea bridge explosion and discuss Ukraine’s strategy as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Bill Richardson on what he saw inside Russia
Former Governor Bill Richardson tells CNN’s Jake Tapper about his recent trip inside Russia to advocate for the release of detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year.
'Did you speak to transgender youth?': Tapper presses GOP governor on his policies
CNN anchor Jake Tapper questions Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) on his state’s policies affecting transgender students.
Opinion: Tuberville's racially charged remarks should be condemned
Tommy Tuberville's history of racially insensitive comments likely explains why the senator from Alabama was invited to Nevada to help Republican candidates locked in tight races for US senator and governor, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Former Soviet republics no longer support Putin. Hear why
Russia’s war in Ukraine is being felt across the former Soviet Union, where many countries are reacting in horror to the Kremlin’s destructive invasion. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports from Almaty, Kazakhstan.
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results
CNN — An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during...
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime.
Five takeaways from Ohio's US Senate debate
The debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's closer-than-expected Senate contest began with a testy exchange on the economy and quickly devolved from there into a contentious -- and at times personal -- clash.
Trump continues to claim other presidents mishandled documents. Hear why that's not true
CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact-checks Donald Trump’s claims that former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all mishandled documents.
