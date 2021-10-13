Murphy: Video Games Kept ‘Americans… Socially Connected’
For the majority of 202 and the beginning of 2021, Americans were subjected to staying at home. Some were away from families for extended period of times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone maintained communication through the digital sphere. While technology like Zoom became popular for communication, Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) is highlighting the benefits that video games provided during a time of global crisis. This week, Murphy praised video games for helping “keep Americans mentally healthy and socially connected during the pandemic.”floridianpress.com
