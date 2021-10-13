CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to lift Canada border restrictions next month

By Renee Cordes
mainebiz.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. next month will lift entry restrictions for visitors from Canada and Mexico who are entering for tourism and other non-essential purposes, as long as the travelers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday. Under the plan, individuals from the countries concerned...

www.mainebiz.biz

Comments / 0

