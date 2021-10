Alt 101.7 and Pepsi have teamed up to present Metal Monday! This week we're featuring Atlanta's Mastodon!. Mastodon was formed on January 13, 2000, after drummer Brann Dailor and guitarist Bill Kelliher moved to Atlanta from Victor, New York, and met bassist/singer Troy Sanders and guitarist/singer Brent Hinds at a High on Fire show. They discovered they had a mutual appreciation of bands such as The Melvins, Neurosis, Iron Maiden, and Thin Lizzy. As soon as the musical connection was made, Mastodon was born!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO