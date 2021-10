Although injuries and weight-cutting issues have derailed her career progress, Aspen Ladd believes she is one of the best fighters in the world. Ladd intends to prove it on Saturday when she faces Norma Dumont in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The winner of the featherweight matchup could be next in line to face champion Amanda Nunes for the title. Ladd is moving up from bantamweight (135 pounds) just two weeks removed from missing weight and causing a cancellation of her main-card fight against Macy Chiasson.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO