Celebrating local 4-H’ers as October is National 4-H Month

Shelby Bunch was a very instrumental member in starting Sharp County 4-H’s Vet Science Club. She graduated in May 2021 from Cave City High School with Honors. She is now a freshman at Lyon College in Batesville, double majoring in Biology and Chemistry in pursuant of an advanced degree in veterinary science. She was also the recent recipient of the Sharp County Farm Bureau Scholarship Award, given each year to a graduating senior pursuing an agricultural related field of study. She grew upon a cattle farm in Sharp County, helping her parents and grandparents. These activities were the foundation of her interest in veterinary sciences.