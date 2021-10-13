CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 HealthFirst Women’s Drive-thru Screening Event announced

Fall is returning to Batesville, and with that, White River Medical Center (WRMC) is excited to bring back the HealthFirst Women’s Health Event. For the ninth year, First Community Bank (FCB) and WRMC have partnered to offer area women an event focused on women’s health. This year’s HealthFirst Women’s Health Event will be a drive-thru screening at the Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Gymnasium parking lot on Tuesday, October 19, from 2-7pm. This year’s event theme, “Healthy Ever After,” will bring a royal flair that encourages women of all ages to value their health.

