CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

These Old-Fashioned Kitchen Tools Are Still Made Today, and They're Worth Having in Your Kitchen

By Rebecca Morris
marthastewart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In our tech-driven world, it's easy to forget about the treasures that can be found in the vintage kitchen. From sensible essentials like a well-made Dutch oven to more whimsical options like a snow cone maker, time in the kitchen can be fun—especially when you are using the right tools for the job. When it comes to actual vintage kitchenware, searching for diamonds in the rough at your local flea market is a fun way to spend an afternoon, but it's not the only way to bring some of the past into your kitchen. With farmhouse and retro styles making a comeback, there are plenty of new tools and appliances out there that give off that old-fashioned feel that won't require you to scrub any rust off of them before using.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

10 Must-Have Coach Bags On Sale Now

Ready for a fall bag update, but unsure where to start? Coach has you covered: The label is holding a secret sale where its sharpest fall styles are 20 percent off with code SAVENOW at checkout. (And if you're doubling up on new bags, the discount increases to 25 percent off for orders of $400 or more.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

5 Reasons To Use Gray Interior Paint For Your Kitchen

If you’re planning to provide your kitchen with a fresh facelift, you might want to consider a gray finish. Today, gray is taking center stage as a must-try color in many homes. It’s a basic color that boasts a modern look yet a timeless and classic choice. Consider gray as the ideal chameleon since it works best in almost any room, mood, or setting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
theridgewoodblog.net

Kitchen Equipment

At home, you’ll never know what might happen. You may need to cook a meal for yourself or your family, and if you don’t have the right equipment on hand, it can turn into a big headache. That’s why we’re going to take a look at some kitchen equipment that everybody needs in their home.
HOME & GARDEN
lizmarieblog.com

Styling Your Cozy Kitchen with Le Creuset

I am so excited to share with you a cozy tip today that incorporates cookware, decor, and your kitchen! When Wayfair reached out and asked if they could gift me aLe Creuset® Dutch Oven, I did a little happy dance and happily accepted because I have wanted to add aLe Creuset® Dutch oven to my collection of cookware for so long. Growing up my parents and grandparents always cooked with dutch ovens & I dreamed of having one for my own in our farmhouse to create new memories. I am excited about all the cooking, but today I wanted to create a simmer pot to make our house smell cozy to combat all the gloom outside..
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

How To Upgrade Your Kitchen On A Budget: 6 Useful Tips

The kitchen is the heart of your home. It’s where you cook, eat, and spend time with family. You may not be able to afford a major renovation project for your kitchen right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make some upgrades to make it feel like new! Check out these 6 tips on how to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank!
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
NBC4 Columbus

Make Your Kitchen Work for You with Shelf Genie

Instead of working around all the quirks and roadblocks in your kitchen, why not make your kitchen work for you. That’s the promise of ShelfGenie of Columbus. Their teams can re-invent all your cabinets and storage spaces. And today, we’re focusing on the area right around your stove and cooktop.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Upgrade your kitchen: The ultimate guide to small appliances

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. If you spend a lot of time whipping...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

These Best-Selling Organizers from Amazon Are the Ultimate Solution to Your Kitchen Clutter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re anything like me, kitchen organization is that elusive, mystical state you’re constantly attempting to achieve. I’ll occasionally think I’ve gotten my home into a place of finely tuned organization, only to have it all go to chaos the second I try to meal prep for the week (or worse, let my toddler rummage through the lazy Susan to keep himself occupied while I try to get work done).
SHOPPING
WLKY.com

The one kitchen item you should never put in your dishwasher

Dishwashers can clean a lot more than just cups, bowls and dirty plates, but should we be using them to clean wooden spoons?. According to Lynsey Crombie, aka the "Queen of Clean," you should never place wooden spoons in the dishwasher as the detergent and hot water can strip your wood of its oils, causing it to splinter. While there is a litany of bizarre items that can be placed inside the dishwasher (including hairbrushes), wood should always be cleaned by hand.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwich Bread#Sugar Bear#Food Processor#Design#Dutch#American
AZFamily

Learn how to make the best cinnamon rolls in your kitchen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fall feels are here with pumpkin spice and everything about leaves falling along with all the best fall treats. One item that always makes way to feeling like home are cinnamon rolls. The warm ooey gooey goodness that just melts in your mouth. How to make...
PHOENIX, AZ
geekspin

This serving tray will add a touch of Star Wars to your kitchen

If your bedroom is already packed with Star Wars collectibles, then it’s probably about time to bring your love for the space opera franchise to other parts of your home. There’s a lot Star Wars-themed kitchenware available in the market today, so collecting kitchen utensils and appliances based on the George Lucas-created franchise should be an exciting hobby. If you’re looking for your first-ever Star Wars kitchenware, then you may want to consider having this serving tray made by Picnic Time Family of Brands.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Recipes
goodhousekeeping.com

6 Things to Consider When Designing Your First Kitchen

A customized kitchen reno is a big deal. It's an opportunity to create a flow that fits your work style, add a personal stamp, and install state-of-the-art appliances that make cooking and cleanup a cinch. But where to start? There are so many options, and it can require know-how and a designer's eye to bring the space you’ve only dreamed of to life. Here are six tips from the pros to help you realize your kitchen potential.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bostonnews.net

Howard Michael Gowen Discusses How to Improve Your Knife Skills in the Kitchen

The easiest way to injure yourself in the kitchen is to jump in without learning the knife handling basics, says cooking enthusiast Howard Michael Gowen. It's also the fastest way to mangle your ingredients and end up with unevenly cooked food. Prepare ahead of time by studying up and you'll be amazed at how much more professional and tasty your food is!
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

This Is the Best Way to Reheat Pizza in the Oven

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's pizza. Granted, there're are myriad preferences when it comes to toppings, but the concept of a freshly baked pie is an undeniable crowd-pleaser. That said, if pizza is part of your regular menu, knowing how to revive the leftovers is essential. No one wants those glorious slices to go to waste, but we also don't love cold straight-from-the-fridge pizza or soggy microwaved pieces. One of the best ways to reheat pizza is in the oven. After all, the pizza was originally baked in the oven, so it only makes sense that you'd want to utilize the same cooking method. The only catch? If you don't know the right technique, using the oven can quickly dry out your slices, resulting in a cracker-like crust and too-hot cheese.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

8 Essential Kitchen Tools for Making Indian Cuisine at Home

If you love Indian recipes like chicken tikka masala, tandoori chicken, beef curry, and naan, and want to make the best expressions of them in your home kitchen, consider stocking up on these handy kitchen tools that are especially useful for cooking Indian cuisine. Most of these tools are affordable and don't take up much space, and they'll help you better hone your cooking skills. These are the essential tools to keep in your home kitchen, according to chefs.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy