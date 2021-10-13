These Old-Fashioned Kitchen Tools Are Still Made Today, and They're Worth Having in Your Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In our tech-driven world, it's easy to forget about the treasures that can be found in the vintage kitchen. From sensible essentials like a well-made Dutch oven to more whimsical options like a snow cone maker, time in the kitchen can be fun—especially when you are using the right tools for the job. When it comes to actual vintage kitchenware, searching for diamonds in the rough at your local flea market is a fun way to spend an afternoon, but it's not the only way to bring some of the past into your kitchen. With farmhouse and retro styles making a comeback, there are plenty of new tools and appliances out there that give off that old-fashioned feel that won't require you to scrub any rust off of them before using.