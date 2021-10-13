Trio of hires for MHP+Mischief Studio team

Stuart Ford’s indie AGC Studios has hired Crystal Bourbeau as President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution. Bourbeau joins having most recently been at Solstice Studios, where she was Head of Acquisitions and International and helped build the company since launch. As Deadline revealed this week, Solstice has let go of most of its top executives in the face of challenges brought on by the pandemic. Reporting to Ford, Bourbeau will oversee the domestic and international sales and distribution activity of AGC’s film and television slate including sales to domestic studios, international distributors, broadcasters and both global and regional streaming platforms. She will also be involved in AGC’s acquisitions activity. The company has been involved in 24 active feature film, scripted, unscripted and documentary productions in 2021. She will also work closely with AGC’s head of Film Linda McDonough, head of Television, Lourdes Diaz, head of Marketing and Publicity Bonnie Voland, and COO Miguel Palos. Bourbeau was formerly Executive Vice President of International Sales and Distribution for Lionsgate.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO