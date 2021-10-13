CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Lorenzo Honors the Mamas and the Papas with New Track

By Stephen Jabaut
EDMTunes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Lorenzo has dropped a new single, just in time for the leaves to turn brown. His most recent track, ‘California Dreamin’’ (ft. High Jinx) is a nod to the hit from the Mamas and the Papas that originally aired back in 1965. Rolling Stone considers the Original ‘California Dreamin’’ to be in the top 500 songs of all time.

