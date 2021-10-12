CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight bride Coco Stedman unveils a dramatic new look after her cosmetic transformation

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Married At First Sight star Coco Stedman has debuted yet another style transformation.

The Pilates studio owner, 30, showcased her dramatic new look in a gallery of photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Coco sported shoulder-length blonde hair - which she confirmed was a wig - as well as a noticeably plump pout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiElM_0cQDUBYP00
Transformed: Married At First Sight star Coco Stedman showcased her dramatic new look in a gallery of photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday (left). Right: Coco on MAFS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o32F8_0cQDUBYP00

The newly blonde socialite, who underwent a surgical lip lift in August, wore a bucket hat, crop top and workout gear.

Coco later explained she was wearing a wig, and encouraged her followers to believe in themselves.

'Lean into the fact that people believe in you, the universe believes in you and believe in yourself. Looking back on the photos, I think, "Nah, you're ok"' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbTeV_0cQDUBYP00
Stunning: Coco sported shoulder-length blonde hair - which she confirmed was a wig - as well as a noticeably plump pout, after undergoing a lip lift in August

'But I'm glad I talked myself through it. Don't let your insecurities get in your head, always bring the energy and vibe. Always vibe.'

Coco revealed in August she'd undergone a lip lift, telling fans on Instagram: 'Full transparency - I didn't get my lips done. I got a lip lift.'

'You can ask me anything you want about it,' she added, noting that she was still 'healing' at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKWsW_0cQDUBYP00
Procedure: A lip lift is an in-office surgical procedure that shortens the space between the nose and the top of the lip 

'If you're thinking about getting one, but if you're a Karen whose against surgery, jog on,' she said as a disclaimer.

A lip lift is an in-office surgical procedure that shortens the space between the nose and the top of the lip.

It comes after the former brunette changed up her style back in May, when she debuted a head of bright red hair on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXZtt_0cQDUBYP00
Style chameleon: Coco's new look comes after the former brunette debuted a head of bright red hair on Instagram in May. Pictured left on MAFS, right in May
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nauu_0cQDUBYP00

At the time she said: 'Variety is the spice of life, isn't it? I've been brown, blonde and I just wanted to, like, try something else.

'I don't really care if you say that you liked it better before. 'Cause like, why not?'

Coco stirred up controversy on this year's season of Married At First Sight when she had a fling with Cameron Dunne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOHOT_0cQDUBYP00
Scandal: Coco stirred up controversy on this year's season of Married At First Sight when she had a fling with Cameron Dunne (left) 

Daily Mail

