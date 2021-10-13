CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Rashell Tennessee Dorris

By Gene Rhorer
bocojo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency Telecommunicator, Boone County, MO, Joint Communications. Rashell Tennessee Dorris was a beloved daughter to Billy and Marchella Dorris. She was born in Springdale, Arkansas and graduated from Cassville High School in 2008. She then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from University of Missouri at Mizzou in History & Social Justice in 2012. She found her calling as an Emergency Telecommunicator for Boone County Joint Communications center. Rashell passed away on October 3, 2021 in Columbia, MO at the age of 31 after an admirable fight against COVID.

bocojo.com

