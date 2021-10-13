Volunteers are raising funds to repaint Rehoboth Church

Harris Palliative Care and Hospice held its first charity golf tournament event to benefit the Hospice Promise Foundation at Sequoyah National Golf Club on Sept. 25. The Hospice Promise Foundation assists patients and families with essential, non-hospice related expenses they are unable to afford, such as rent and utility bills, emergency repairs, personal care items and food assistance. The foundation provides funding for patients’ last wishes, burial assistance and community projects like bereavement camps for children and educational outreach programs for end-of-life care. First place winners, from left, Jon Henson, Robert Edwards, Wayne Edwards and Andy Edwards won a round of golf donated by Balsam Mountain Preserve. The event raised $7,515.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO