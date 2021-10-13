CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Volunteers are raising funds to repaint Rehoboth Church

By Arthur-RB
roanokebeacon.com
 5 days ago

Rehoboth Church, the circa 1853 Greek revival style chapel and landmark for many on Highway 32 North, about a mile west of the Pea Ridge intersection, needs to be painted again. Many costly preservation projects completed in the last 13 years have made it possible to continue to use the...

www.roanokebeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sylva Herald

Tourney raises funds for Hospice

Harris Palliative Care and Hospice held its first charity golf tournament event to benefit the Hospice Promise Foundation at Sequoyah National Golf Club on Sept. 25. The Hospice Promise Foundation assists patients and families with essential, non-hospice related expenses they are unable to afford, such as rent and utility bills, emergency repairs, personal care items and food assistance. The foundation provides funding for patients’ last wishes, burial assistance and community projects like bereavement camps for children and educational outreach programs for end-of-life care. First place winners, from left, Jon Henson, Robert Edwards, Wayne Edwards and Andy Edwards won a round of golf donated by Balsam Mountain Preserve. The event raised $7,515.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
averyjournal.com

Pickin' for a cause: Area bluegrass gospel group Boone & Church raising funds for FFA competition

NEWLAND – The Avery County bluegrass gospel band Boone & Church performed at the Heritage Park Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 2, for a FFA fundraiser. The band, that has played multiple community center events in the area, features a six-piece acoustic ensemble with two guitars, fiddle, banjo, upright doghouse bass and mandolin. Their signature bluegrass-style, gospel-driven melodies demonstrate the technical proficiency of the young men, as a wholehearted display of rhythm and righteousness exude from the troupe each time they plucked or strummed a string.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
KATV

Wowapalooza event to raise funds for transition homes

Little Rock (KATV) — Wowapalooza will be help on Oct. 8th at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, where the organization Women's Own Worth hopes to raise much needed funds for its continued efforts to help victims of domestic violence. Women's Own Worth empowers victims of domestic violence and survivors of violent...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salemreporter.com

Catholic Community Services raises funds for families

Bishop Steiner paused for a photo with Fr. Tim Mockaitis and Fr. Philip Waibel (masks removed for photo) (Mary Louise VanNatta/Special to Salem Reporter) Hundreds of masked attendees gathered at the "Building Resilience through Hope and Healing" luncheon on Sept. 29. It was held at the Salem Convention Center and hosted by Catholic Community Services.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Greek
Monroe Evening News

Yellow Jackets raise money to fund lighting at park

CARLETON -- A recent fundraiser titled “Save the Lights Fun Run” held by the Huron River Yellow Jackets' youth organization raised more than $5,000 to be donated toward repair and replacement of lighting for Duffy Field at Ash-Carleton Park. The lighting project is ongoing and will cost more than $25,000,...
CARLETON, MI
auburnvillager.com

Join ARM for 'No More Shacks' to raise funds, awareness

Local church pastors and community leaders are uniting together with Alabama Rural Ministry (ARM) for the 13th Annual No More Shacks campaign. Community leaders will join us at the makeshift shack for approximately one week, committing one to three hours on site. (Opelika Mayor Fuller and Smiths Station Mayor Copeland are among those attending).
AUBURN, AL
Taos News

Taos Fire raises annual funds

Taos firefighters lined Taos Plaza and posted up around town holding large red buckets with attached fire boots last Friday (Oct. 8) for the 88th Annual Boot Drive. This year's fundraiser comes after last year’s was forced to change course due to the COVID-19 pandemic and became a “cyber boot drive.”
TAOS, NM
yourgv.com

PHOTOS: Mums raise funds for Scottsburg Elementary School

Scottsburg Elementary School recently hosted a mum fundraiser that was “a great success.” School officials extended a special thank you to the facilities who purchased mums and the parent volunteers and staff members who assisted with collecting orders and distribution. Officials also appreciate Paige Fallen for providing the mums for this event.
SCOTTSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Paintings
kq2.com

Church raises awareness of water insecurities across the world

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local church is helping fight against water insecurities in different parts of the world. The Ashland United Methodist Church participated in a first-of-its-kind "Walk For Water" event held in the church's parking lot Wednesday evening. Kids were challenged to complete obstacle courses and other tasks centered...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
NW Florida Daily News

Volunteers unload 44,400 pounds of pumpkins at Fort Walton Beach church

MARY ESTHER — The normally green lawn in the front of Mary Esther United Methodist Church has become a sea of orange since it was taken over for the church’s annual pumpkin patch. About 50 church members and other volunteers spent four hours Tuesday afternoon unloading 44,400 pounds of the...
MARY ESTHER, FL
yoursun.com

Awaken Church raises money for community outreach program

NORTH PORT — Awaken Church recently invited supporters to dress in a costume or character from a TV show, movie or their favorite era for a fundraiser. The church raised $7,500 for its outreaches including the food pantry that is serves more than 1,000 people a week. The church also does a Day4Hope where children are given haircuts, eye and dental screenings and other resources including school supplies. They serve hundreds through the Thanksgiving and Christmas outreaches.
NORTH PORT, FL
yourconroenews.com

Lobster lovers raise funds for Chamber

Hundreds of people attended the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lobsterfest at the Lone Star Convention Center, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Conroe. The surf n turf dinner, which is a fundraiser for the chamber.
CONROE, TX
WEAU-TV 13

ECASD event raises funds for homeless students, families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is raising funds for students and families in the district that are homeless. The 12th Annual Border Battle Golf Scramble was held at Wild Ridge Golf Course Thursday to help make sure homeless students have the resources to be able to succeed in the classroom.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
dailycitizen.news

Annual barbecue to raise funds for local charitable works

The United Methodist Men's Fellowship of Chatsworth First United Methodist Churchl hold their annual chicken plate barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cherokee and 4th streets in Chatsworth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year there will be the same great grilled chicken, same larger grills and same fast service. Drive-thru pickup is also available.
CHATSWORTH, GA
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Grace Church completes 1Day volunteer event

Hoboken Grace organized 550 volunteers that completed projects across the city. Screenshot via Hoboken Grace. Hoboken Grace Church recently hosted it’s 11th annual 1Day Hoboken event, with more than 550 volunteers completing 33 local projects in the city. The projects supported more than a dozen nonprofit and city partners, and...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Peninsula Daily News

Dogtoberfest to raise funds for the Welfare for Animals Guild

SEQUIM — Charlie the black lab mix was surrounded by his friends as he recuperates from his knee surgery at Welfare for Animals Guild’s Halfway Home Ranch in Sequim. “Charlie and his brother Henry were surrendered by a lady who had a change in lifestyle,” explained Deb Bemm, vice president of the Welfare for Animals Guild (WAG) board, last month.
SEQUIM, WA
theridgewoodblog.net

Raised Funds

Fair Lawn NJ, through the assistance of its team members and the generous residents of New Jersey, Columbia Bank proudly raised financial donations and several hundred food items at its annual food drive. By providing nourishment to those in need around the state, Columbia Bank maintains its long-standing history of aiding residents in the communities it serves.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy