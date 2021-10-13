CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO. 21-4-06422-5 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By Index Staff
Tacoma Daily Index
 5 days ago

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY. In the Matter of the Estate of DHONG HUAN KIMM, Deceased. The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication:

Tacoma Daily Index

No. 21-4-06362-8 SEA- NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STEVEN ARNOLD OLSON, Deceased. Trine Tracie Mickelson has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above-captioned estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tacoma Daily Index

NO: 21-7-00382-1 KNT-NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR. TO: * Mother, Amber Marie Roberts, A/K/A Amber Marie Finley-Roberts; Alleged Father, Skyler Nolan Mattox; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:. On June 7, 2021,...
WASHINGTON STATE
City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Mitigated Determination of Environmental Non-Significance. Applicant: Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI)/Lincoln Family Housing LLLP. Proposal: 2 mixed-use buildings with approx. 150 dwelling units Location: 711 and 722 South 38th Street. SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU21-0194. City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a...
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

No. 21-3-02439-0-Summons Served by Publication

No. 21-3-02439-0 Summons Served by Publication. I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is:. Petition for Divorce (Dissolutions) You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60...
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

NO. 21-4-01050-3-NOTICE OF FILING DECLARATION OF COMPLETION OF PROBATE

NO. 21-4-01050-3 NOTICE OF FILING DECLARATION OF COMPLETION OF PROBATE. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the attached Declaration of Completion of Probate was filed by the undersigned in the above-entitled Court on the 14th day of October, 2021, unless you shall file a Petition in the above-entitled Court requesting the Court to approve the reasonableness of said fees, or for an accounting, or both, and serve a copy thereof upon the Personal Representative’s lawyer, within thirty (30) days after the date of said filing, the amount of fees paid or to be paid will be deemed reasonable, the acts of the Personal Representative will be deemed approved, the Personal Representative will be automatically discharged without further Order of the Court, and the Declaration of Completion of Probate will be final and deemed the equivalent of a Decree of Distribution entered under Chapter 11.76 RCW.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tacoma Daily Index

No. 21-4-00819-3-Notice on Sale of Real Property

No. 21-4-00819-3 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION ON SALE OF REAL PROPERTY. COMES NOW the Guardian and hereby publishes the following Notice of Guardianship Sale: In compliance with R.C.W. 11.92.115 and the Order Directing Sale entered in this Court on October 12, 2021, the Guardian is causing due and proper notice to be given of such sale by publication as required by law for a sale by negotiation of real property. Such notice includes the legal description of said property, the selling price, and the date on which said sale would be presented to the Court for confirmation. Said selling price is $640,000.00 or 106% of the appraised value. WHEREFORE, the sale of real property set forth below will be confirmed on.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tacoma Daily Index

City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCES PASSED

NOTICE OF ORDINANCES PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL. Summary of Ordinance 1676: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (“FMC”) 2.44.050 RELATING TO SALARIES OF NON-UNION CITY EMPLOYEES AND AMENDING FMC 2.44.090 RELATING TO HOURLY RATE OF PAY FOR CASUAL AND SEASONAL EMPLOYEES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
FIRCREST, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

City of Ruston-Notice of Adoption ORDINANCE NO. 1550

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON RELATING TO INDUSTRIAL WASTEWATER PRETREATMENT; AUTHORIZING EXECUTION OF THE PRETREATMENT INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF TACOMA; ADDING A NEW CHAPTER TO TITLE 21 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO BE KNOWN AS CHAPTER 21.04 “INDUSTRIAL WASTEWATER PRETREATMENT PROGRAM”; ESTABLISHING THE INDUSTRIAL WASTEWATER PRETREATMENT PROGRAM; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT AND SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
RUSTON, WA
Daily Advance

Judge switched parties week after appointment

The 1st Judicial District’s newest judge switched her political party registration from Democrat to Republican one week after being appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and one day after she was sworn in. District Court Judge Jennifer Karpowicz Bland switched parties on Sept. 3, according to Dare County Board of...
U.S. POLITICS
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
The Independent

Woman jailed for role in Capitol riot she called 'best day ever'

An unvaccinated Capitol rioter who pleaded with a judge not to send her to jail because she was afraid of getting Covid-19 has been sentenced to 14 days behind bars.QAnon-supporting hairdresser Donna Sue Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months’ imprisonment.According to the Department of Justice, authorities were tipped off after Bissey and her friend Anna Morgan-Lloyd posted photos on Facebook from inside the Capitol building.One photo showed the pair had a caption which read “Inside Capitol Building.”Bissey commented under the photo...

Comments / 0

