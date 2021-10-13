U.S. Border To Re-Open for Fully Vaccinated & Documented Travelers From Mexico & Canada

SAN ANGELO, TX –– On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced fully vaccinated travelers will be able to enter the U.S. from Mexico and Canada.

According to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the decision to allow non-essential travelers to once again enter via land and ferry ports of entry.

“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” said Secretary Mayorkas.

During the pandemic, Title 19 regulations restricted the entrance of visitors and tourists. The modifications to the Title 19 regulations will occur in two phases over the next few months.

Beginning in November, Customs and Border Protection will begin allowing fully vaccinated travelers from Mexico or Canada to enter the United States for non-essential reasons.

Travelers will be required to have appropriate paperwork that provides proof of vaccination. Individuals who have not been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel for non-essential purposes from Canada and Mexico into the United States.

By January of 2022, DHS will require that all inbound foreign national travelers crossing U.S. land or ferry POEs – whether for essential or non-essential reasons – be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination. This is to provide essential travelers like truckers, students, and healthcare workers time to get vaccinated.

“Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”