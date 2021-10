With Brentford out of the way, Chelsea’s next six games in all competitions, before the November international break, look eminently winnable. Those could be famous last words of course, but if we are to have any real designs of a truly successful season, we need to run through this next six with six wins: three in the league (Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley), two in Europe (Malmö twice), and a League Cup fourth round match against Southampton.

