Quiz: Can you match the Netflix show to the school that appears in it?

By Hayley Soen
The Tab
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget gritty true crime and hard-hitting documentaries, if there’s one type of show that Netflix seems to always nail it’s teen dramas. Sometimes you’re just in the mood for a series that is painfully relatable, hilarious and a little bit cringe at the same time. All of these Netflix series centre around a bunch of teenagers and their school – so if you were really paying attention and love the shows – this quiz about where they take place should be a breeze.

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
Squid Game: Netflix viewers notice episode 1 Easter egg that gives away ending

Netflix users rewatching Squid Game have noticed a huge episode one clue teasing the show’s ending.The Korean series has become one of the streaming service’s most successful shows, with 111m households tuning in since it was released on 17 September.This makes it Netflix’s most-watched series launch ever, beating period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82m households in its first 28 days.Those who have finished Squid Game are now going back for round two – and are noticing new details now they know how it ends.In fact, the big twist becomes quite obvious knowing what’s coming.*Major spoilers follow – you...
Squid Game: Children copying Netflix show in playground, schools warn

Pupils as young as six have been acting out games from violent Netflix thriller Squid Game, teachers have warned. Schools around England have warned parents to check their device settings amid multiple reports of children viewing the smash-hit show. The South Korean series features characters competing in a series of...
Netflix for Android now lets you play movies and TV shows at random

Starting a new TV series can be a tougher decision than you think. After all, if this is something you’ll be committing your time to in the future, it better be good. Unfortunately, trying to make such a decision can leave you feeling like there are simply too many options to choose from and you end up watching nothing.
Where can you watch Venom 2 online? Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Today. Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic. This movie is a “must watch” for all the youngsters and students, who may also find.
No One Gets Out Alive Netflix Review | Get Out Of This One While You Can

Netflix specialises in the sort of horror film that takes a promising concept and squanders it on inconsequential compendiums of computer-generated gore and tired tropes. No One Gets Out Alive is no exception to the rule. First-time feature director Santiago Menghini, whose credits generally fall within visual effects, shows some promise in the build-up to a predictable climax. The film, adapted from a novel by Adam Nevill, has the potential to serve as an example of how horror can grapple with social problems. This engagement, however, serves only as window dressing for another lazy funfair haunted house.
You can now ask Netflix to “Play Something” on your Android device

Netflix is great but there’s so much content to choose from that you can lose yourself in a time-loop scrolling through the catalog without actually watching anything. Netflix noticed this phenomenon earlier this year and rolled out the “Play Something” feature to help those of us who just can’t decide which show or movie to watch and now it’s rolling out to Android smartphones and tablets.
New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘You’ Season 3 on Netflix + More

Cheers to the freaking weekend, right? Alright, enough blabbing about the weather or the seasons or the other mumbo jumbo small talk you usually partake in on an awkward first date, let’s get right into the juicy stuff and talk about the great options you can now discover on your favorite streaming platforms starting this weekend! And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of new and exciting titles to choose from. Starting with the freshest titles is always a smart move, so let us here at Decider steer you towards the hottest picks and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
The Best Baking Shows You Can Stream Right Now

Something I love to do when the fall time comes around is bake. From pumpkin pies to cookies, to breads to anything that pleases my sweet tooth. While doing so, I often love to watch shows about baking, sometimes getting ideas, other times just being purely impressed by some of the talents these bakers have.
This is where you recognise the cast of Netflix’s Maid from

Netflix’s latest limited drama series Maid tells the gripping and heartbreaking story of a single mother escaping an abusive home and trying to raise her daughter whilst also working as a maid. Maid is full of stunning scenery, occasionally lighthearted moments and features an incredible cast, with many featuring in previous Netflix series.
Guys, season three of YOU drops on Netflix TOMORROW!

It feels as though we have waited for this moment forever, because it literally has been years. But, the wait is finally over and the release date for season three of YOU on Netflix is upon us. It’s time to rehash your toxic relationship with Joe Goldberg and his murdering...
The Fastest Quiz EVER! Are You The Biggest ‘The Flash’ Fan?

He's not only one of the best superheroes but he's got one of the best superheroes in TV shows and films ever. You get it super fast, right? We're talking about The Flash, either played by Grant Gustin or Ezra Miller or whoever we love this superhero. Are you a fan of him? Let's take the fastest quiz ever to figure it out.
