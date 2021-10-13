Quiz: Can you match the Netflix show to the school that appears in it?

Cheers to the freaking weekend, right? Alright, enough blabbing about the weather or the seasons or the other mumbo jumbo small talk you usually partake in on an awkward first date, let’s get right into the juicy stuff and talk about the great options you can now discover on your favorite streaming platforms starting this weekend! And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of new and exciting titles to choose from. Starting with the freshest titles is always a smart move, so let us here at Decider steer you towards the hottest picks and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO