Quiz: Can you match the Netflix show to the school that appears in it?
Forget gritty true crime and hard-hitting documentaries, if there’s one type of show that Netflix seems to always nail it’s teen dramas. Sometimes you’re just in the mood for a series that is painfully relatable, hilarious and a little bit cringe at the same time. All of these Netflix series centre around a bunch of teenagers and their school – so if you were really paying attention and love the shows – this quiz about where they take place should be a breeze.thetab.com
Comments / 0