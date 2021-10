Jeffrey Van Egdom recently put an end to his career. The 34-year-old Belgian wants to spend more time with his family. Van Egdom did not take his decision lightly, he explains in conversation with Dartsnews.com. "It was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but through the corona period I started to realize how much I love being here at home with my family. And how much I've already had to miss my daughters growing up."

