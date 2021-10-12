CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biathlon 101: Olympic history

By NBC Olympics
NBC26
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Fourcade of France picked back up where he left off in Sochi, winning three more Olympic medals – but this time all gold – in the 12.5km pursuit, 15km mass start and mixed relay. In the mass start, Fourcade beat German Simon Schempp by centimeters in a photo finish.

olympics.com

Olympic Highlights 08/10/2021

IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, who is also responsible for sport, at Olympic House. President Bach gave Commissioner Gabriel a tour of the IOC headquarters. During the visit, Mrs Gabriel signed the IOC’s “golden book”. Together, they discussed the European Sport Model as well as the upcoming editions of the Olympic Games and the importance of ‘safeguarding’. Commissioner Gabriel also congratulated President Bach on the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and thanked him for the IOC’s support and pledge for the European Commission campaign #HealthyLifestyle4All. While in Lausanne, the Commissioner also visited The Olympic Museum and tweeted afterwards: “Pleased to visit the Olympic Museum, the cradle of Olympic values which EU shares.”
FIFA
sidelinesmagazine.com

A History of Equestrian Sport in the U.S. and Getting Equestrian Teams to the Olympics

The recent Olympic Games showed us the depth and expertise of our nation’s equestrian talent. Under the US Equestrian (USEF) program, the U.S. Olympic equestrian teams brought home two team silver medals. While people are differing over whether the new format is an improvement, no one can argue that the jump-off for medals was not a thrilling event. The women and men selected to our Olympic teams and the support program that got them there are the best in the world. So, it’s worth examining how the United States developed into a country with sustained equestrian excellence on an international stage.
ANIMALS
theicegarden.com

The first Olympic qualifying tournaments are here

After a few postponements, it’s finally time for the Olympic qualification tournaments to kick off!. The tournaments were decided based on each countries IIHF World Rankings points system. First up is the teams ranked 16 through 27 with the highest ranked teams getting the chance to host. The tournaments are seeded from there.
SPORTS
NBC26

Biathlon 101: Since PyeongChang

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 28: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Laura Dahlmeier of Germany looks on during the Biathlon World Team Challenge at Veltins Arena on December 28, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images) Two-time Olympic champion and 15-time world medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany announced her retirement in May...
SPORTS
NBC Los Angeles

Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Alpine skiing, also known as ski racing, has been contested at every Winter Olympics since 1936. The sport tests athletes' ability to ski down a snow-covered mountain as fast as possible within a set course. Skiers race one-at-a-time against the clock in a time trial format. The nature of the course depends on the ski discipline.
SPORTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nordic Combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Learn about the competition format for Nordic combined at the Beijing Olympics. Learn about the equipment used for Nordic combined. Learn about the key terms used in Nordic combined. Olympic History. Learn about the history of Nordic combined at the Olympics. Venue. Learn about the venue for Nordic combined at...
SPORTS
olympics.com

10 of the most memorable moments in Olympic ice hockey history

Ice hockey is one of the signature sports in the Winter Olympic programme, and regardless of the Games, always seems to produce incredible moments of drama and action. In fact, there have been so many great ice hockey moments at the Olympics that compiling a list of 10 was quite the challenge.
HOCKEY
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biathlon 101: Qualification & Team USA

There will be up to a total of 210 biathletes – 105 male, 105 female – competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Each nation can send up to six males and six females, and can enter a maximum of four in each event. Using results from the 2020-21 and...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Head of Australian Olympic Committee against boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Sydney [Australia], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates voiced against the boycott of the Olympic Games and reaffirmed that Australian athletes will take part in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022. In an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Coates said the AOC...
SPORTS
AFP

Biles absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not competing at this week's world championships in Japan, but a new generation are hoping to make a name for themselves in her absence. Biles is currently performing in "Gold Across America", a razzle-dazzle gymnastics stage show also featuring her Tokyo Olympics team-mates Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum. Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee has also skipped the world championships to appear on TV show "Dancing with the Stars". But their absence has given two up-and-coming Americans a chance to stake their claim of becoming gymnastics' next leading lights.
SPORTS
CharlotteObserver.com

Hurricanes forward named to his country’s Olympic roster for the Beijing Olympics

Sebastian Aho’s plans for the hockey season have suddenly gotten busier. But it’s a good kind of busy for the Carolina Hurricanes center. Aho was one of three players chosen to play for Finland in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. He was selected along with Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche as the NHL and NHL Players Association, along with the IIHF, requested each participating team pick three players as provisional selections for the Games.
NHL
hospitalitynet.org

Olympics Impact on Hotel Development

Every industry experiences change, growth and evolution over time. The tourism and hospitality sectors are no exception, especially when major events come to town. In a previous article, we analyzed UEFA Euro 2020’s impact on hotel inventory and how landing a major event is like “hitting the jackpot” with a significant influx of visitors needing accommodation for a specified time period. Most of the time, hosting a “mega event” means opportunity to ensure the accommodation infrastructure can support the event.
UEFA
WLNS

Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games

ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China sneaked into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held Monday and ran toward the newly lit torch holding a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “No genocide games.” The protesters managed […]
PROTESTS
NBC Washington

Alex Ovechkin Named to Russian Olympic Committee Team for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Ovechkin named to ROC team for Beijing Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin was named to the Russian Olympic Committee team to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Friday as the Russian Hockey Federation announced its first three players. Joining Ovechkin will be Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov. Olympic teams are required to announce their first three players by Oct. 15.
NHL
AFP

Tibet activists sidetrack Beijing Winter Olympics flame ceremony

Activists grabbed the spotlight at the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Greece on Monday by unfurling a Tibetan flag and a banner that said "no genocide" at the Games. The demonstrators pulled out the flag and banner during the ceremony in Olympia attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and several dozen dignitaries including Chinese officials. Greek police forced the demonstrators, who had appeared in the ruins of the site of the Ancient Olympics, to take down the flag and the banner before detaining them. The incident, which came a day after three Tibet activists staged a demonstration at the Acropolis in Athens calling for a boycott of next year's Games, illustrates the challenges faced by the first Olympics to be held in China since the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.
WORLD
AFP

Olympic flame arrives in China ahead of 2022 Beijing Games

The Olympic flame arrived in China early Wednesday for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, state media reported, following a ceremony in Athens overshadowed by protests over China's human rights record. The flame was expected to go on display at a ceremony at the Beijing Olympic Tower before going on an exhibition tour, state media and the International Olympic Committee said.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Olympic champions Angelina Melnikova, Rebeca Andrade top standings at Gymnastics Worlds

With reigning Olympic and world all-around champions Suni Lee and Simone Biles, respectively, taking a break from elite competition, Olympic team gold medallist Angelina Melnikova knows there is opportunity to be had this week at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. She seized the chance Tuesday (19 October),...
SPORTS
WREG

Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Human rights activists urged international governments, sponsors and athletes on Tuesday to boycott what they called China’s “genocide games” as Greek officials handed over the Olympic flame to 2022 Beijing Winter Games organizers. Activist groups, which also disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday, accused the International Olympic Committee of […]
SOCIETY

