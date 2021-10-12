Biathlon 101: Olympic history

IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed the European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, who is also responsible for sport, at Olympic House. President Bach gave Commissioner Gabriel a tour of the IOC headquarters. During the visit, Mrs Gabriel signed the IOC’s “golden book”. Together, they discussed the European Sport Model as well as the upcoming editions of the Olympic Games and the importance of ‘safeguarding’. Commissioner Gabriel also congratulated President Bach on the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and thanked him for the IOC’s support and pledge for the European Commission campaign #HealthyLifestyle4All. While in Lausanne, the Commissioner also visited The Olympic Museum and tweeted afterwards: “Pleased to visit the Olympic Museum, the cradle of Olympic values which EU shares.”
