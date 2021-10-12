Biathlon 101: Qualification & Team USA

SUNDAY 10/10. Simmons Bank Arena. $29-$149. Whether we deserve it or not, Simone Biles (pictured) is coming to Little Rock, and she’s bringing her high-flying cast of teammates along with her. This gymnasts’ stadium show — think Olympics-style feats, but with a wild LED light show and, as promoters bill it, “big pop concert energy” — includes the G.O.A.T. herself, Biles, who this year medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam; Jade Carey, who won gold in floor exercise; Jordan Chiles; Grace McCallum, who won silver for team competition; and MyKayla Skinner, who won silver in vault.
