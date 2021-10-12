CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biathlon 101: Qualification & Team USA

By NBC Olympics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be up to a total of 210 biathletes – 105 male, 105 female – competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Each nation can send up to six males and six females, and can enter a maximum of four in each event. Using results from the 2020-21 and...

