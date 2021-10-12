Biathlon 101: Qualification & Team USA

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not competing at this week's world championships in Japan, but a new generation are hoping to make a name for themselves in her absence. Biles is currently performing in "Gold Across America", a razzle-dazzle gymnastics stage show also featuring her Tokyo Olympics team-mates Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum. Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee has also skipped the world championships to appear on TV show "Dancing with the Stars". But their absence has given two up-and-coming Americans a chance to stake their claim of becoming gymnastics' next leading lights.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO