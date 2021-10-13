Makeup and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAH) announces key dates and deadlines for 2022 awards

To say that Black-ish has made a significant cultural and societal impact on the way audiences view the modern Black family is an understatement. Created by Kenya Barris, the ABC series revolves around the lives of an upper class African-American family that takes viewers through the individual experiences of the characters and how they navigate socio political issues. Black-ish stars amazing talent such as Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburn, Marcus Scribner, and Miles Brown. Each character is infused with personality, intelligence, and opinions on modern day hot button topics such as Black Lives Matter and police brutality that have made them forces on and off the screen. As one of the prominent Black families on television, viewers have grown to watch the family evolve over 7 seasons and gravitate to their stunning styles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO