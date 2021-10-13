CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAH) announces key dates and deadlines for 2022 awards

By Erik Anderson
awardswatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706), presented by HASK® Beauty, will return to a live ceremony on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The MUAHS Awards honors outstanding achievements for...

