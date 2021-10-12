CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Docuseries released about Polytechnic High School grads

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZyCT_0cQCla2E00
Photo Provided

A three-part documentary series following three recent Purdue Polytechnic High School graduates in their transition to becoming freshmen at Purdue was released last week.

Prem Hall, Audrey Williamson and Keante Jackson, all students in the Polytechnic Institute, are each featured in an installment of the series posted to Purdue YouTube page.

The documentary shows how PPHS transformed Hall's love for race cars, Williamson's passion for robotics and Jackson's interest in planes into a "pathway to Purdue," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a Tuesday email.

"When, for the third or fourth time, I reviewed the data about how few Black, minority, low-income students were making it to Purdue, I said, 'Let's build our own high schools,'" Daniels said in the trailer for the documentary.

The first PPHS opened its doors in Indianapolis in 2017. Now there are two more, one in South Bend and another in Indy.

The schools were founded to serve as a pipeline to college, specifically Purdue, for underserved and underrepresented groups.

"The school helped me realize my potential," Hall said about PPHS in the trailer.

Indianapolis high schools sent between five and 10 students of color to Purdue every year on average, PPHS Principal Scott Bess told graduating seniors and their families at commencement last June, according to previous Exponent reporting. With just one graduating class, PPHS doubled that.

Of the 110 students that graduated, 48 were accepted to Purdue, 40 enrolled and 20 of the enrolled are minorities, the Exponent previously reported. Over half of the graduates, called "Techies," enrolled at other colleges and universities are minorities.

"We're the first senior class (of PPHS)," Jackson said in the trailer, "and no one can take that away."

The three-part "Purdue Polytechnic High School First Class" documentary can be found on the Purdue University YouTube page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Iowa stumbled. So who is the new No. 1 in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings?

Ohio State didn't play a game last week. But an Iowa loss to Purdue has the Buckeyes back on top. As for the Huskers, they take a tumble. Previous: 2. Last week: Bye. The top spot finally changes hands. The Buckeyes ascend to the top of the heap for now, but they’ll have to earn it to stay there. This is based, essentially, on the fact that OSU has been playing the best over the past few weeks. Ryan Day’s team comes off a bye week and visits Indiana on Saturday before a big one at home vs. Penn State on Oct. 30.
IOWA STATE
The Exponent

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers drop to No. 7 in new poll

The Purdue volleyball team dropped to No. 7 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll Monday afternoon after a split weekend against ranked competition. The Boilermakers (14-3, 6-2 Big Ten) swapped places with No. 6 Ohio State after the then-No. 7 Buckeyes beat them in four sets Friday night. The Boilers got back on the horse Sunday by beating then-No. 15 Penn State in five sets at home. The Nittany Lions rose to No. 14 in this week's poll, likely because of the close loss and their own split weekend.
VOLLEYBALL
The Exponent

10/17/21 No. 6 Purdue 3, No. 15 Penn State 2

An unfazed No. 6 Purdue volleyball team overturned a 2-1 deficit to defeat No. 15 Penn State 3-2 in front of a sold-out Holloway Gymnasium Sunday afternoon. After winning the first set 25-23, the Boilermakers struggled to stop the Penn State offense, losing the next two sets 25-15 and 25-20. However, Purdue managed to turn it around in the fourth set, winning 25-23 before a back-and-forth final set lead to a 15-11 victory. Purdue used its large roster as an advantage, with 13 different players playing at least one point and 11 players playing in more than two sets. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton leads the Purdue offensive, finishing with 26 kills on 63 attempts for a 0.349 hitting percentage. On the defensive end fifth-year libero Jena Otec led Purdue with 27 digs while senior setter Hayley Bush recorded 48 sets. Before the game Purdue head coach Dave Shondell was honored for his 400th win at Purdue, which came a week earlier at Iowa. Next up for Purdue is an 8 p.m. Wednesday match with Michigan State (8-9, 1-7) at Holloway. It will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
The Exponent

Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers make top 10 in preseason

The Purdue men’s basketball team is in the top 10 of the 2021 preseason Associated Press Poll. The team is ranked No. 7 in the poll behind Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, Texas and Michigan, the highest they have been ranked since January 12th, 2018. It’s the team’s highest preseason ranking since the 2009 season, a Tweet from the team said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Football: Boilers earn two Player of the Week awards

After toppling the No. 2 team in the country over the weekend, Purdue earned both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards from the Big Ten Monday afternoon. Junior wide receiver David Bell earned Offensive PotW after his career-best 240-yard game against Iowa. The game was the second-highest single-game total in program history and moved Bell to fifth place in program history for career receiving yards with 2,339, a statement from the Big Ten said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Basketball: Ivey wins preseason All-American honors

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey earned a spot on the NCAA preseason All-American second team, according to a Purdue press release. The guard joins two Big Ten players — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson — on the second team, while Illinois's Kofi Cockburn took a spot on the first team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

David and Goliath

Must be the season of the witch. Twenty-five ranked teams have fallen to unranked opponents through seven weeks of play. Six of them were in the Top 10 when they lost. This doesn’t even count the eight other ranked-versus-ranked upsets that have also come in that time. The chaos has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Daniels
The Exponent

Presidential speaker sparks backlash among students and faculty

Purdue’s inclusion of Steven Koonin as a part of the Presidential Lecture series has been criticized by climate scientists and university students. Koonin, a nuclear physicist and author of a new book on the state of climate science, will sit down for a conversation with Purdue President Mitch Daniels Tuesday night in Fowler Hall.
EDUCATION
The Exponent

Boilermaker soccer drop final road game of season at Penn State, 2-1

In its final regular-season road game, the No. 19 Purdue soccer team lost at Penn State, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon in State College, Pennsylvania. The Boilermakers (11-3-2, 6-2-0 Big Ten) saw their three-match win streak snapped with the loss, and they entered the matchup having won nine of their last 10. Despite the defeat, Purdue's record remains its best since 2007, and the squad still sits in second place in the conference standings with 18 points, four ahead of the third-place team with two games to play.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Grads#Docuseries#The Polytechnic Institute#Purdue Youtube#Pphs#Indy
The Exponent

Purdue Football: Flightless Hawkeyes grounded in Kinnick Stadium

Just as they had done against the then No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes three years prior, Purdue stunned the Big Ten and college football world by taking down one of the nation's elite, 24-7 Saturday afternoon at No. 2 Iowa. Every heroic reception, tackle for loss and interception seemed to...
NFL
The Exponent

Big Ten roundup: Purdue beats the No. 2 out of Iowa

The pressure, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said, was all on No. 2 Iowa. The Hawkeyes started the season with six consecutive wins and the program had ascended to its highest ranking since 1985. “For us," Brohm said, “let’s go out there and swing, and keep swinging, and hope for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Exponent

A beginner's guide to collegiate esports

Purdue’s esports presence is growing alongside the larger scene of online, competitive gaming. Founded in 2020, Esports at Purdue started off as a club created to unite the several already-established gaming clubs that had been around for years and provide more leverage when pushing an official esports team onto Purdue Athletics.
SPORTS
The Exponent

'In the most badass moment of the game' Purdue lineman douses himself in celebratory beer

After Purdue upset the No. 2 football team in the nation, one Boilermaker made the best out of the reaction of upset Iowa homecoming fans on Saturday. Greg Long, a Boilermaker offensive lineman, took a beer thrown from the fans and doused himself in celebration. And the action was caught on camera by a photojournalist Byron Houlgrave of the Des Moines Register.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy