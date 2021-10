GBP/USD has broken above its 55-day average (DMA) at 1.3731. Analysts at Credit Suisse see scope for a test of the downtrend from June at 1.3808. “We see scope for the recovery to extend further yet with resistance above 1.3774 seen next at the downtrend from the June peak, now seen at 1.3808/16. With the key 200-day average seen not far above at 1.3847, we look for a better cap here.”

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO