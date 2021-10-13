Carole Rose Byrns

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCarole Rose Byrns, age 83, died Saturday October 9, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse WI. Carole was born April 18, 1938 in Hixton WI to Anthony “Anton” and Mildred (Held) Ripp. She was a high school graduate who later married the love of her life Michael Byrns. Together they raised five wonderful boys including a set of twins. As an adult Carole went back to high school this time to work for years in the cafeteria as a cook. She also loved not only cooking but also working at the high school as a mentor and counselor for many young ladies.

