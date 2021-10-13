Daniel Nichols, 64, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, 1:00 P.M. at the Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home in Sparta, WI. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Sparta, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.