CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sparta, WI

Daniel Nichols

wwisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Nichols, 64, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, 1:00 P.M. at the Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home in Sparta, WI. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Sparta, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Hope, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Sparta, WI
Obituaries
City
Sparta, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Uw Hospital#Full Military Honors
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy